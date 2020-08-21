Class 2A blog: Most teams good to go as opening week nears

What will this season look like? There is no rulebook for which to follow as a modern day pandemic has forced the world into a new and uncomfortable way of life. There will be a lot of trial and error to determine what works, and there is no right answer — not that we know of as of yet, anyway. Right now, it’s up to the individual school systems to determine how they operate within the GHSA’s football season. They will establish their own protocols for how to handle all aspects of playing sports in this new world, from positive COVID-19 cases, to practices, to social distancing for spectators and beyond.

It is my hope that we within the subculture of high school football can muscle through a football season and carry on the tradition of crowning a state champion, which the GHSA has done every year since 1947. There are many arguments for and against playing. As it stands, Sept. 4 is the date marked to open the season. That’s two long weeks from now, but here’s hoping we get there.