Class 2A blog: Friday night recap — Semifinals

The Region 1-champion Purple Hurricane (13-0) are no strangers to the championship game, having reached this far four times dating back to the turn of the century. They also played for a title twice in the 1960s, but haven’t won it all since 1948. No team has come close to them in this year’s playoffs — they beat Oglethorpe County 58-12, Northeast 35-18 and No. 7 Fannin County 48-14 before Friday’s convincing win.

For a recap of Callaway’s win, read The LaGrange Daily News’ writeup from Kevin Eckleberry. Blitz also has complete coverage.

The game’s top highlight was the Keshawn Suggs’ shoestring interception, which earned him national attention as the No. 3 play in ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

