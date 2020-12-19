Class 2A blog: Friday night recap — Semifinals

The Class 2A championship matchup is set.
At noon on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, the No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers will play the top-ranked Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane.
Both finalists dominated their games, with the Cavs topping the No. 2 Rabun County Wildcats at home 41-17, and the Purple Hurricane posting a 24-0 shutout over the No. 5 Jefferson County Warriors.
The Cavs, champions of Region 5, improve to 12-1 and advance to their first-ever state title game after reaching the semis four times before this season — 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2013. The program began in 1996. It was their second consecutive double-digit win over a top-5 opponent after beating Thomasville 34-21 last week. In the second round — after advancing when Banks County forfeited in Round 1 — they beat No. 4 Lovett 16-9.
For the Cavs win the state title, they must complete their quest to beat the state’s top-four ranked teams in order, with the final challenge being Fitzgerald.
The Region 1-champion Purple Hurricane (13-0) are no strangers to the championship game, having reached this far four times dating back to the turn of the century. They also played for a title twice in the 1960s, but haven’t won it all since 1948. No team has come close to them in this year’s playoffs — they beat Oglethorpe County 58-12, Northeast 35-18 and No. 7 Fannin County 48-14 before Friday’s convincing win.
For a recap of Callaway’s win, read The LaGrange Daily News’ writeup from Kevin Eckleberry. Blitz also has complete coverage.
The game’s top highlight was the Keshawn Suggs’ shoestring interception, which earned him national attention as the No. 3 play in ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.
@rashaaaad5 to @SuggsKeshawn @SportsCenter Top 10 play! #CallawayFootball🔴⚫️⚔️ #Together pic.twitter.com/890JWxTpN1— Callaway Football (@CavsRecruits) December 19, 2020
Check back next week for a new episode of The Class 2A Blogcast, where the championship game will be previewed.
Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter. Listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Amazon/Audible, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms.
About the Author