Class 1A Public preseason all-state team

Explore 2020 AJC Super 11

*Best position: There are always good running backs in Class A. Brooks County’s Omari Arnold ran for 1,697 yards last season. Others over 1,000 that are back include Clinch County’s Tyler Morehead, Johnson County’s Gemivy Tucker, Bowdon’s Gage Stephens, Claxton’s Karon Taylor, Claxton’s Sirmarcus Burney and McIntosh County Academy’s Trenton Johnson.

*Most highly recruited: Zamon Ross of Schley County is a consensus top-400 national recruit with 10 reported Division I offers. He put up more than 1,300 all-purpose yards the past two seasons as a running back and return man but is recruited primarily as a safety.