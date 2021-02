Class A Private region results, schedules

Thursday

#4 Mount de Sales / #5 Tattnall Square at #1 First Presbyterian Day

#3 Deerfield-Windsor / #6 Strong Rock at #2 Stratford Academy

Saturday

At Stratford Academy

Consolation, 3:00 p.m.; Championship, 7:00 p.m.

Region 2

Monday

#5 Whitefield Academy 74, #4 Our Lady of Mercy 60

#2 Southwest Atlanta Christian 80, #7 Landmark Christian 60

#6 WD Mohammed 59, #3 ELCA 58

Thursday

At ELCA

#1 Greenforest vs. #4 Our Lady of Mercy / #5 Whitefield Academy

#2 SACA / #7 Landmark Christian vs. #6 WD Mohammed

Saturday

At ELCA

Consolation 3 p.m.; Championship 7 p.m.

Region 3

At Savannah Christian

February 12

#3 Savannah Country Day 58, #2 Calvary Day 50

#1 Savannah Christian 53, #4 Aquinas 34

February 13

Consolation: #4 Aquinas 58, #2 Calvary Day 49

Championship: #3 Savannah Country Day 54, #1 Savannah Christian 32

Region 5

Tuesday

#5 Mt. Vernon Presbyterian at #4 Hebron Christian

#6 Wesleyan at #3 Holy Innocents’

#7 Atlanta International at #2 Galloway

At Wesleyan

Thursday

#1 Providence Christian vs. #4 Hebron / #5 Mt. Vernon

#3 Holy Innocents’ / #6 Wesleyan vs. #2 Galloway / #7 AIS

Saturday

Consolation, 2 p.m.; Championship, 6 p.m.

Region 6

Tuesday

#8 Weber at #1 Mt. Pisgah, 6:00

#5 Pinecrest Academy at #4 Lakeview Academy, 6:00

#6 Mt. Bethel at #3 St. Francis, 6:00

#7 Fellowship Christian at #2 King’s Ridge, 6:00

Highest seed hosts

Thursday

#1 Mt. Pisgah/#8 Weber vs. #4 Lakeview Academy/#5 Pinecrest Academy

#3 St. Francis/#6 Mt. Bethel vs. #2 King’s Ridge/#7 Fellowship

Highest seed hosts

Saturday

Consolation

Championship

Region 8

At Athens Academy

February 10

#3 George Walton 74, #6 Loganville Christian 64

#5 Athens Academy 52, #4 Prince Avenue 30

February 13

#3 George Walton 57, #2 Athens Christian 48 OT

#1 Tallulah Falls 61, #5 Athens Academy 59

Wednesday

Consolation: #2 Athens Christian vs. #5 Athens Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: #1 Tallulah Falls vs. #3 George Walton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Region 1

Tuesday

#5 Tattnall Square at #4 Mount de Sales

#6 Strong Rock at #3 Stratford Academy

Thursday

#4 Mount de Sales/#5 Tattnall Square at #1 Deerfield-Windsor

#3 Stratford Academy/#6 Strong Rock at #2 First Presbyterian Day

Saturday

At Stratford Academy

Consolation game,1 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.

Region 2

At ELCA

Tuesday

#1 Greenforest vs. #4 Whitefield Academy, 5 p.m.

#2 ELCA vs. #3 Landmark Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Region 3

At Savannah Christian

February 9

#4 Savannah Christian 69, #5 Aquinas 50

February 12

#2 Savannah Country Day 56, #3 St. Vincent’s 25

#1 Calvary Day 71, #4 Savannah Christian 59

February 13

Consolation: #4 Savannah Christian 66, #3 St. Vincent’s 46

Championship: #2 Savannah Country Day 44, #1 Calvary Day 37

Region 5

Tuesday

#5 Providence Christian at #4 Galloway

#6 Atlanta International at #3 Wesleyan

At Wesleyan

Thursday

#1 Hebron Christian vs. #4 Galloway/#5 Providence, 5:30 p.m.

#3 Wesleyan/#6 Atlanta International vs. #2 Holy Innocents’, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation, Noon

Championship, 4 p.m.

Region 6

Monday

#5 Pinecrest Academy at #4 Lakeview Academy

Wednesday

#4 Lakeview/#5 Pinecrest Academy at #1 St. Francis

#3 Mt. Pisgah at #2 Fellowship Christian

Friday

Consolation game

Championship game

Region 8

February 9

#4 George Walton 44, #5 Athens Christian 12

February 12

#2 Athens Academy 39, #3 Prince Avenue 34

#1 Tallulah Falls 46, #4 George Walton 19

Tuesday

Consolation: #3 Prince Avenue vs. #4 George Walton, 5:30 p.m.

Championship: #2 Athens Academy vs. #1 Tallulah Falls, 7:30 p.m.