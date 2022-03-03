Class 1A Private girls: Hebron Christian 53, St. Francis 51

On the Knights’ final possession, Desi Taylor dribbled across half-court and had her long 3-point attempt blocked as the buzzer sounded.

Now the Lions, who are the defending champions, are two wins away from another title.

“A lot of people doubted us because we graduated nine seniors,” Porter said. “So, it feels good to make it back to the final four.”

Before Porter’s free throws, it looked as though the Knights might pull out an unconventional — if not improbable — win.

Trailing 51-49 with 33.1 seconds left, Taylor hit the first of her 1-and-1 bonus free throws, missed the second but came down with the offensive rebound. She was fouled again, hit the first of her 1-and-1s to tie the game, missed the second and again St. Francis pulled down the offensive rebound. However this time, the Knights were called for traveling, which put an end to St. Francis’ run and set up Porter’s free throws.

“That is on us and our boxing out and we’ve got to get better than that before we go into the final four,” said Lions coach Jan Azar, who is gunning for her 15th state championship. “We cannot allow them to have those possessions on free throws. That should have been our (rebound) three times.”

It was a close game from start to finish, with neither team leading by more than five at any point after the second quarter. The Knights led 13-11 after the first quarter and 29-25 at halftime. The Lions took a 38-37 lead on sophomore Gabriela Lowe’s 3-pointer and never trailed again.

The Lions were led by Jessie Parish (13 points), Porter (11) and Aubrey Beckham (10).

Now the Lions, the No. 2 seed, must beat No. 3-seed Galloway for a third time.

“They’ve got a really good team,” Azar said. “We’re going to go prepare and see if we can bring something different to the table.”

The No. 3 Knights finish as Region 6 champs with a 25-4 record, but they fail to reach the semifinals after doing so in each of the past nine seasons. They also had three double-digit scorers in Taylor (14), Trynce Taylor (13) and Sa’Mya Wyatt (10).