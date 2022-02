Class 1A Private blog: Region tournament schedules, scores

No. 6 Strong Rock vs. No. 3 Tattnall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

No. 6 Strong Rock/ No. 3 Tattnall vs. No. 2 Stratford, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 First Presbyterian/No. 4 Mt. de Sales vs. No. 1 Deerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Consolation: 1 p.m.

Championship: 5 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 15

No. 5 Mt. de Sales vs. No. 4 Tattnall, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Strong Rock vs. No. 3 Deerfield, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

No. 6 Strong Rock/No. 2 Stratford, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Mt. de Sales-No. 4 Tattnall vs. No. 1 First Presbyterian, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Consolation: 3 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

REGION 2

Girls

At Our Lady of Mercy

Monday, Feb. 14

No. 5 Paideia vs. No. 4 Our Lady of Mercy, 4 p.m.

At ELCA

Thursday, Feb. 17

No. 5 Paideia/No. 4 Our Lady of Mercy vs. No. 1 Landmark, 4 p.m.

No. 3 ELCA vs. No. 2 Greenforest, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Consolation: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

At ELCA

Tuesday, Feb. 15

No. 8 Our Lady of Mercy vs. No. 1 Greenforest, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Landmark vs. No. 2 Paideia, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 W.D. Mohammed vs. No. 3 Southwest Atlanta Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 5 ELCA vs. No. 4 Whitefield, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

No. 7 Landmark/No. 2 Paideia vs. No. 6 W.D. Mohammed/No. 3 Southwest Atlanta Christian, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 ELCA/No. 4 Whitefield vs. No. 8 Our Lady of Mercy/No. 1 Greenforest, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

REGION 3

At higher seed

Girls

Friday, Feb. 11

No. 2 Calvary Day 49, No. 3 St. Vincent’s 27

No. 1 Savannah Country Day 59, No. 4 Aquinas 27

Saturday, Feb. 12

Consolation: No. 3 St. Vincent’s 24, No. 4 Aquinas 22

Championship: No. 1 Savannah Country Day 47, No. 2 Calvary Day 39

Boys

Friday, Feb. 11

No. 2 Aquinas 45, No. 3 Savannah Country Day 43

No. 1 Calvary Day 48 No. 4 Savannah Christian 39

Saturday, Feb. 12

Consolation: No. 3 Savannah Country Day 55, No. 2 Savannah Christian 43

Championship: No. 1 Calvary Day 60, Aquinas 41

REGION 4

(Still waiting for Region 4 Secretary to provide brackets)

REGION 5

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At higher seed

No. 6 Atlanta International at No. 3 Hebron Christian, TBD

No. 5 Mount Vernon at No. 4 Wesleyan, TBD

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Holy Inncocents’

No. 6 Atlanta International/No. 3 Hebron Christian at No. 2 Galloway, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Mount Vernon/No. 4 Wesleyan at No. 1 Holy Inncoents’, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Holy Innocents’

Consolation: Noon

Championship: 3 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At higher seed

No. 6 Wesleyan at No. 3 Mount Vernon, TBD

No. 5 Hebron Christian at No. 4 Holy Innocents’, TBD

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Holy Innocents’

No. 7 Atlanta International/No. 2 Providence winner vs. No. 6 Mount Vernon/No. 3 Wesleyan winner, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Hebron Christian/No. 4 Holy Innocents’ winner vs. No. 1 Galloway, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Holy Innocents’

Consolation: 1:30 p.m.

Championship: 4:45 p.m.

REGION 6

Girls

Monday, Feb. 14

At higher seed

No. 5 Pinecrest vs. No. 4 Mount Vernon, TBD

Thursday, Feb. 17

At King’s Ridge

No. 5 Pinecrest/No. 4 Mount Vernon vs. No. 1 St. Francis, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Fellowship Christian vs. No. 2 Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At King’s Ridge

Consolation: 3 p.m.

Championship: 6 p.m.

Boys

Monday, Feb. 14

At higher seed

No. 9 Fellowship Christian at No. 8 Weber, TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At King’s Ridge

No. 9 Fellowship Christian/No. 8 Weber vs. No. 1 Mount Pisgah, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Brandon Hall vs. No. 2 St. Francis, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Lakeview vs. No. 3 King’s Ridge, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Pinecrest vs. No. 4 Mount Bethel, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At King’s Ridge

No. 9 Fellowship Christian/No. 8 Weber/No. 1 Mount Pisgah vs. No. 5 Pinecrest vs. No. 4 Mount Bethel, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Lakeview/No. 3 King’s Ridge vs. No. 7 Brandon Hall/No. 2 St. Francis, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At King’s Ridge

Consolation: 4:30 p.m.

Championship: 7:30 p.m.

REGION 7

Girls

At Mount Paran

Thursday, Feb. 17

No. 3 North Cobb Christian vs. No. 2 Darlington, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Christian Heritage/No. 4 Walker vs. No. 1 Mount Paran, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Consolation game: 2 p.m.

Championship: 4 p.m.

Boys

At Christian Heritage

Thursday, Feb. 17

No. 6 Mount Paran/No. 3 Darlington vs. No. 2 North Cobb Christian, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Excel Christian/No. 4 Walker vs. No. 1 Christian Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

REGION 8

At George Walton

Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 8

No. 5 Loganville Christian vs. No. 4 George Walton, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

No. 3 Athens Academy vs. No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Loganville Christian/No. 4 George Walton vs. No. 1 Talulah Falls

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 9

No. 5 Athens Academy vs. No. 4 Prince Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Loganville Christian vs. No. 3 Talllulah Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

No. 5 Athens Academy/No. 4 Prince Avenue winner vs. No. 1 George Walton

No. 6 Loganville Christian/No. 3 Talllulah Falls winner vs. No. 2 Athens Christian

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Consolation: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.