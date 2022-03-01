Class 1A Private blog: No. 2 Galloway boys vs. No. 1 Greenforest on deck

Both the Eagles (25-4) and Scots (20-7) are No. 1 seeds, but the game will be played at Greenforest due to the GHSA’s universal coin toss awarding the bottom-half of the bracket home-court advantage in cases where like-seeded teams meet.

The Eagles haven’t lost since 7A’s No. 4 Newton beat them 85-62 on Dec. 7. Their win streak is at 21. They’ve won their first two playoff games by similar scores topping Brookstone 87-34 and Tallulah Falls 80-34. The Scots closed the season with seven consecutive region wins, including 74-64 over No. 7 Providence Christian in the Region 5 championship. In the playoffs, the Scots barely got past unranked Walker, winning 59-57, then beat Deerfield-Windsor 80-57 in Round 2.