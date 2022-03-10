Class 1A Private blog: King’s Ridge OK being underdogs; Greenforest looks to finish drill

“This is a classic David vs. Goliath matchup,” Martin said. “Our tallest player is 6-foot-6, and our next is 6-foot-4. I tell those guys, ‘If you beat Greenforest, they’ll make a movie about you.’”

Martin is an Indiana transplant who came to King’s Ridge in 2018, bringing The Hoosier State’s basketball culture with him. In his first season, the Lions went 4-19. Three years later, the freshmen on that team are now seniors playing for the first title in program history.

Martin said there’s no groundbreaking strategies he used to turn around the program. His priorities were to instill a hardworking mentality, healthy diet and training habits, have players truly buy into the team concept and, perhaps most important, bridge the gap between the lower, middle and upper schools at King’s Ridge, which teaches students grades K-12.

“This is my little slice of Indiana,” he said. “I had great mentors coming up, and if you weren’t building your program from kindergarten up, you probably didn’t keep your job long. I’m just going by the way I’ve been taught, and thankfully I’m allowed to do it with the support of King’s Ridge.”

The Tigers are primarily a 3-point shooting team, and junior Micah Hoover is 6-6 wing who, along with junior guard Isaac Martin, lead the team in scoring, averaging roughly 16 points. They’re seven deep, and all shooters have the green light. They’ll ride whoever has the hot hand.

“We have about 6-7 guys who can step up and play within our system,” Martin said. “On a given night, someone will score 15-20 points and another will score 7-8, and maybe those numbers swap in the next game. It just depends on what’s available within our offense.”

Unlike the Eagles, who have yet to be challenged meaningfully in the playoffs — their average margin of victory is 32 points, with the closest opponent coming within 19 — the Tigers have faced the prospect of elimination late in three of their four games, including a 59-57 overtime win over First Presbyterian Day.

Despite the odds, the Tigers aren’t counting themselves out.

“We play to win,” Martin said. “If we’re not going into the game thinking we can win, then we probably shouldn’t show up. Our mantras are, ‘Scared money don’t make money,’ and ‘Don’t ever bet against yourself.’ We’ll have fun and keep it light, but also realize this is a great opportunity to win the first championship in school history.”

In the Eagles’ locker room, it’s all about completing a mission they felt should have been accomplished the previous two seasons, when they finished as runners-up in 2020 and quarterfinalists last year.

The Eagles’ last title came in 2017, their third overall and the second of back-to-backs, with the first coming in 2013.

“We’re not a loose group,” Griffin said. “We don’t believe in that. When we let our guard down, we’ve experienced what happens. There’s no greater teacher than failure. We expect the best of our opponent, and we stay in the moment. We’re not going to make excuses or blame the refs. When we lose, it’s because we’re losing focus. We’re not trying to feel good. We’re locked and loaded, disciplined and relentlessly focused.”

In 2020, the Eagles were excited to reach the championship after beating Trinity Christian in the semifinals. They lost 76-55 to Dwon Odom and St. Francis in the final. Last year, COVID-19 wiped out the Eagles’ showcase tournaments, and they entered the postseason without the growth that comes from playing that level of competition.

This season, the Eagles aren’t satisfied with reaching the championship, and Griffin believes they’re ready to break through. They’ve fought the battles they missed last season, and they have two more years experience from 2020′s finalist team. While preparing for the championship, Griffin has talked to his players about the non-region road games won at McEachern and North Gwinnett, saying the Bulldogs are similar to King’s Ridge and its shoot-first mentality.

Griffin sees the danger of a team full of 3-point shooters who have nothing to lose and an unwavering green light to fire away. Unthinkable upsets in March have happened before. In 2018, for instance, the UMBC Retrievers made history by becoming the first No. 16 seed to topple a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, beating top-ranked Virginia 74-54. The Retrievers were 26-of-48 from the field, including 12-of-24 from 3-point range.

“I don’t see it as David vs. Goliath,” he said. “(Martin’s) system gives all his players every opportunity to hit the 3, and if they make it, (our status as favorites) doesn’t matter. They have a kid in the paint who can neutralize some of our size, and they know how to make adjustments. When they’re doing their best, they’re looking for and shooting the 3, and as we’ve seen in March Madness, you can live and die by the 3, and I don’t want us to be the one that dies by it on Saturday.”