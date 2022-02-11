Class 1A Private blog: Kennedy’s St. Francis girls strong as ever

Further, their starting point guard, junior Erica Moon, tore her ACL five games into the season.

“She’s our leader and this was going to be her year after playing behind Mia,” Kennedy said.

In Moon’s place, freshman Desi Taylor has taken ownership of the starting role, averaging 9.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 steals. Their other main contributors are senior Ryin Tillis, juniors Trynce Taylor and Allie White, sophomores Sa’Mya Wyatt and Nya Young and freshmen Amelia Basit. Taylor leads the team, averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds, and Wyatt is another scorer and rebounder.

Tillis and Bell Warshaw are the only seniors on the roster.

“This is a young team for the most part,” Kennedy said. “We were fortunate, because Desi grew fast into Erica’s role.”

Traditionally, Kennedy’s Knights are known for their post players and this season is no exception. In fact, Taylor and Wyatt, both power forwards, are uniquely ideal for Kennedy’s inside-out strategy, which also thrives with a speedy point guard — that’s Taylor.

“I like post players,” said Kennedy, who played that position at Wheeler and Alabama State. “I love fast guards because I like to press and play up-tempo. This year, we have two dominant posts that allow us do a lot inside and out, because they have the flexibility to play wing. They’re unique in that they can play multiple positions.”

If there was any question whether the Knights could again be a contender, they sent a clear message during non-region play. Wins include 4A’s No. 1 Luella and No. 2 Carver-Columbus, 3A’s No. 4 GAC; No. 2 Mount Paran, South Carolina 5A’s No. 9 JL Mann, North Carolina 4A’s No. 2 Cannon and Tennessee 4A’s No. 8 Arlington.

Of those games, all were decided by single digits outside of a 46-19 win over GAC, and most required a late rally.

We learned how to comeback, how to fight and to never give up,” Kennedy said. “We’re really hungry, and our word for the year is, “Fight.” We’re learning how to fight, and fight until the end. This group does a good job of playing hard and coming out on top. They’ve taken their bumps and bruises, but they’ve grown and come together. They play well as a team and it’s refreshing to watch them.”

The Knights’ only losses were to Alabama’s Hoover — a 7A school ranked No. 1 overall according to the MaxPreps computer rankings — Kell, No. 4 in 6A, and 7A’s McEachern, a team they beat earlier in the season.

On Nov. 30, Moon suffered her season-ending injury during the fourth quarter of the Knights’ 57-54 win over Mount Paran. Her loss presented a crucial test for the Knights early in the season, and they were able to respond by rallying around Taylor.

“Everyone was intent on remaining positive when Desi took over,” Kennedy said. “Especially Ryin. I told them they’re’s going to be some turnovers and some other things with her being so young, but she made sure to learn from everything, and the team kept their confidence in her. That was important because her position plays such a big role.

“It also helped that Desi is a leader by nature. She plays with confidence. It was easier to make the transition (from Moon) with Desi than with someone who doesn’t have those characteristics.”

With the team being mostly young, the next few seasons look bright, and they’ll be expected is to match the success of the previous nine teams — starting this postseason.

“We talk about the expectations and tradition,” Kennedy said. “Last year we were young, and (a championship game) is always a big stage for young kids. This group has already been in those kind of games, so they have a taste of it. Our kids understand the expectations and tradition, and they want to be a part of it.”