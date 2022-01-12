Class 1A Private blog: Holy Innocents’ girls ready for tough stretch

Dixon considers November as the season’s first quarter, and the goal is to get the team in rhythm defensively. The Golden Bears play up-tempo man-to-man defense designed to create opportunities on the offensive end. It’s a style that can be taxing and requires a full team effort.

“We truly believe (team) trust starts on the defensive end,” Dixon said. “Taking charges, helping the helper, crashing the boards for your teammates — including our guards. That effort spills over to the offensive end, which leads to sharing the ball more. If they have each other’s back on the defensive end, they’re going to trust each other more on the offensive end.”

The second quarter consists of holiday tournaments and the toughest competition the Golden Bears can find. They’re 8-2 against ranked teams from higher classifications, beating 7A’s No. 2 Grayson (twice), No. 5 West Forsyth, No. 6 Woodstock and No. 7 Brookwood, 6A’s No. 1 Kell and No. 2 Buford and Florida’s Pine Forest, ranked No. 7 in 5A.

Their only losses were to Tennessee’s Ensworth, ranked No. 1 in 2A, and Brookwood in a rematch, though for that game they were missing leading scorer, sophomore guard Brooke Suttle.

Though the third quarter netted two losses, Dixon said the goal was never perfection.

“We emphasize getting 1 percent better every day, as a teammate, on the court, individually and as a team,” she said. “I’m most impressed with that and them buying into being the best teammates they can be...Everyone is a piece to the puzzle.”

Dixon said she saw the players bring that philosophy to life following a difficult three-game stretch in December, when they beat Buford and Brookwood back-to-back, then lost their first game of the season to Ensworth in Nashville.

“Ensworth reminded us that we have to play as a team and continue to grow mentally,” she said. “We were tired, being on the road and traveling to Tennessee, and I think over the next couple of weeks we got mentally tougher...We’re excited about where we are.”

The Golden Bears are still almost two weeks away from the start of region play. Their next game is Saturday against 5A’s No. 2 Forest Park (9-1) in the Martin Luther King Classic at Chapel Hill. On Monday, they’ll host 4A’s No. 3 Luella (13-2), and they’ll play their final non-region game Jan. 22 at 3A’s No. 4 GAC (8-4).

Region 5 play begins Jan. 25 at home against Atlanta International (7-3). Despite a brutal non-region schedule, Dixon said 5-1A Private might be the Golden Bears’ toughest challenge yet.

“In my opinion, Region 5 is the toughest girls basketball region in the entire state, regardless of classification,” said Dixon, mentioning the region’s other three ranked teams, as well as a young, up-and-coming Mount Vernon. “This year, we have to be prepared more than ever for region play. It’s going to be really fun.”

After region comes the fourth quarter, which is the postseason. Dixon believes this team can return the championship trophy to Holy Innocents’ as long as the team continues to grow.

“I’m excited about the work ethic and the way this team has bought,” she said. “If we continue to do what we’ve shown we want to do, I think we can go as far as state. We’re still taking it day-by-day, game-by-game, minute-by-minute. After Kell (their last opponent, whom the Golden Bears beat 51-43 on Jan. 8), we moved from being a team to being a family, and I don’t say that lightly. We have a lot more basketball to play. We’re not even in the third quarter, which is region. If we stay healthy and continue to grow, we have the right pieces in place.”