Class 1A Private blog: Holiday tournaments to watch

Unranked ELCA and Mount Vernon will also play each other in the tournament on Saturday.

“Playing for a Change” also includes 7A’s No. 4 Grayson and No. 6 McEachern, and 3A’s No. 2 Sandy Creek.

That’s only the beginning for the Eagles. From there, they’ll play in the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler, a 32-team, 16-game slate. Joining them will be No. 2 Galloway, ELCA, Holy Innocents’ and Mount Vernon.

The field includes 1A Public’s No. 7 Lanier, 3A’s No. 3 Salem and No. 6 Cross Creek, 4A’s No. 4 Fayette County and No. 10 Miller Grove, 6A’s No. 1 Buford, No. 2 Wheeler, No. 4 Shiloh and No. 6 Kell, and 7A’s No. 6 McEachern and No. 10 Archer.

The Tournament of Champions schedule can be found here.

Girls

Top-ranked Holy Innocents’, No. 3 Mount Paran and No. 5 Galloway will play in Brookwood’s 30th annual Deep South South Classic, an eight-team tournament played from Dec. 28-30.

In the first games, Holy Innocents’ starts with 7A’s No. 3 Tift County, Mount Paran plays No. 8 Cherokee and Gallaway plays 7A’s unranked Collins Hill.

Other participants include 7A’s No. 7 Brookwood and No. 8 Cherokee.

No. 4 St. Francis will travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to play in the Beach Ball Classic, an eight-team tournament at John T. Rhodes Sports Center from Saturday to Tuesday. The Knights open with J.L. Mann (S.C.) on Saturday.

Peachtree Ridge and McEachern are the other Georgia teams participating, and they’ll be joined by teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Washington, DC.

Check back on Dec. 28, when we take a look at the top teams and players on the boys’ side. Happy holidays!