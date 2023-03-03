Class 1A Division I: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College

The No. 2 Blue Devils (26-5), champions of Region 8, saw their season end at 26-5 after winning the 2A title last year. They took control early, opening the game on an 8-2 run and led nearly the entire half, with the Scots taking a 13-12 lead early in the second before giving it right back. Elbert County led 30-27 at halftime.

The Blue Devils led by as many as nine in the second quarter, but the Scots stayed close behind, tying the game their first possession of the second half on junior Tianna Thompson’s 3-point play. After trading baskets, the Scots began to pull away, with freshman Taryn Thompson’s 3-pointer with four seconds left in the third giving them a 53-45 lead.

The Scots led 60-49 with 6:09 left, and senior Kyla Cain’s turnaround jumper as the shot clock expired all put put the game away, giving them a 66-57 lead with 1:10 remaining.

“We’re a fast team, but Elbert County is really fast,” Brown said. “It’s one thing to see that on video, it’s another thing to actually live it. So the shock absorbency, we had to get through that piece of it. That was huge for us. We settled down and owned our defense. We didn’t settle for mid-range jumpers tonight. We were driving to the basket, staying true to who we are.”

Tianna Thompson led the Scots with a game-high 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting and seven steals. Cain scored 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point line, and pulled down 11 rebounds. Taryn Thompson 10 points and four steals. Sophomore post Danaya Stokes had 15 rebounds.

The Blue Devils were led by senior Aaniyah Allen’s 18 points. Seniors Niya Moon and Terrace Hester chipped in 14 apiece.