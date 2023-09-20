Civics lesson: Ranking state’s football teams by their congressional districts

For sake of creativity and civics, Georgia High School Football Daily has placed the GHSA’s 413 football-playing schools into their U.S. congressional districts and ranked them using the computer Maxwell Ratings.

The idea is not that creative, actually. Georgia high school teams in various sports competed for district championships for decades and into the 1950s before the GHSA’s region format took hold.

And who wouldn’t want to be a district champion? Can’t Milton and Walton find time for each other in the 6th District? Shouldn’t Gainesville be calling for the winner of the Oct. 13 Buford-Mill Creek game for the 9th District title? Benedictine has beaten Ware County in Georgia’s 1st District, but what about Brunswick?

If nothing else, this exercise is a chance to learn your district’s fellow constituents and members of Congress.

Note that a team is placed into a district here based on school address and not necessarily where the majority of the school district lies.

1st District

85.3 - Benedictine (5-0)

80.7 - Brunswick (2-1)

80.0 - Ware County (3-1)

74.5 - Camden County (4-1)

71.3 - Appling County (3-1)

70.5 - Calvary Day (4-0)

69.6 - Pierce County (4-0)

67.6 - Savannah Christian (3-1)

65.8 - Richmond Hill (4-1)

61.3 - Wayne County (3-1)

56.4 - New Hampstead (2-2)

56.1 - Glynn Academy (3-1)

53.7 - Jenkins (1-3)

50.7 - Bryan County (4-0)

49.6 - South Effingham (3-0)

45.8 - McIntosh County Academy (2-2)

45.7 - Savannah Country Day (2-2)

44.6 - Long County (3-1)

41.1 - Bacon County (2-2)

39.6 - Bradwell Institute (1-3)

33.7 - Charlton County (0-5)

30.5 - Liberty County (0-4)

30.5 - Windsor Forest (2-2)

28.9 - Johnson (Savannah) (2-2)

24.9 - Brantley County (3-1)

20.0 - Islands (0-5)

14.0 - Beach (0-4)

-1.1 - Groves (1-3)

-7.3 - Savannah (0-5)

2nd District

91.4 - Thomas County Central (4-0)

77.8 - Lee County (4-1)

71.4 - Warner Robins (2-2)

70.6 - Bainbridge (2-2)

67.6 - Cairo (4-1)

66.7 - Northside (Warner Robins) (2-2)

64.4 - Northeast (3-1)

59.5 - Schley County (4-0)

58.8 - Thomasville (2-3)

56.6 - Carver (Columbus) (2-2)

53.3 - Monroe (3-1)

52.2 - Macon County (4-0)

50.5 - Peach County (0-4)

50.4 - Sumter County (2-2)

46.7 - Northside (Columbus) (3-2)

46.5 - Early County (3-1)

45.9 - Dougherty (3-2)

43.3 - Westover (3-2)

40.5 - Westside (Macon) (4-0)

37.1 - Dooly County (0-3)

35.2 - Pelham (2-3)

33.2 - Seminole County (1-3)

31.8 - Shaw (2-3)

30.9 - Marion County (2-2)

28.3 - Miller County (0-3)

26.8 - Taylor County (3-1)

26.6 - Hardaway (0-5)

26.6 - Southwest (2-2)

24.6 - Terrell County (1-1)

24.4 - Mitchell County (0-4)

23.0 - Rutland (2-2)

21.2 - Kendrick (2-2)

19.2 - Spencer (1-3)

18.1 - Columbus (1-3)

17.2 - Randolph-Clay (1-2)

12.9 - Pataula Charter (2-2)

12.3 - Chattahoochee County (0-4)

10.6 - Crawford County (0-4)

8.7 - Central (Macon) (0-4)

2.8 - Baconton Charter (1-2)

-13.4 - Central (Talbotton) (1-3)

-14.7 - Southwest Georgia STEM (0-0)

3rd District

89.3 - Carrollton (4-1)

87.1 - East Coweta (5-0)

77.8 - Sandy Creek (4-1)

76.3 - Troup (4-0)

71.3 - Spalding (4-0)

70.0 - Central (Carrollton) (5-0)

65.7 - Callaway (2-1)

61.1 - Starr’s Mill (2-2)

60.1 - Northgate (3-2)

58.8 - Trinity Christian (2-2)

57.5 - LaGrange (2-2)

57.2 - Villa Rica (2-2)

56.2 - Alexander (2-2)

54.8 - Bowdon (3-2)

52.7 - Whitewater (2-2)

52.2 - Upson-Lee (4-1)

51.8 - McIntosh (4-1)

51.8 - Harris County (4-1)

50.0 - Lamar County (3-2)

49.7 - Manchester (3-1)

46.3 - Bremen (3-1)

43.1 - Newnan (1-3)

41.3 - Hampton (2-3)

38.4 - Haralson County (0-4)

36.6 - Griffin (0-4)

36.5 - Temple (3-2)

34.9 - Heard County (0-4)

30.0 - Mount Zion (Carroll) (3-1)

25.4 - Fayette County (0-4)

5.9 - Greenville (0-4)

3.1 - Pike County (0-5)

-3.9 - Jordan (0-4)

4th District

84.9 - Marist (4-1)

61.1 - Stephenson (3-1)

61.0 - Miller Grove (4-1)

58.3 - St. Pius (1-4)

57.7 - Arabia Mountain (3-1)

52.1 - Tucker (2-2)

52.1 - Dunwoody (4-0)

51.2 - Columbia (2-2)

42.8 - Southwest DeKalb (2-3)

38.4 - Heritage (Conyers) (2-2)

35.7 - M.L. King (1-3)

33.2 - Lakeside (Atlanta) (3-1)

31.6 - Chamblee (2-3)

29.2 - Lithonia (1-3)

26.4 - Salem (1-3)

26.2 - Redan (1-3)

21.1 - Rockdale County (1-3)

11.7 - Stone Mountain (0-4)

4.7 - Towers (0-4)

-14.5 - Clarkston (1-3)

-46.4 - Cross Keys (0-5)

5th District

80.3 - Cedar Grove (2-3)

77.8 - Woodward Academy (2-2)

73.6 - North Atlanta (5-0)

68.6 - Holy Innocents (5-0)

62.0 - Mays (1-3)

59.3 - Carver (Atlanta) (1-3)

58.9 - Westminster (2-2)

58.0 - Maynard Jackson (3-1)

55.8 - Douglass (3-2)

54.2 - Lovett (2-2)

53.8 - Pace Academy (2-3)

53.5 - Mount Vernon (4-0)

51.6 - Decatur (2-3)

44.5 - Riverwood (2-2)

39.0 - South Atlanta (1-3)

35.1 - North Clayton (4-1)

34.9 - Washington (1-4)

34.2 - Druid Hills (2-1)

30.4 - Therrell (3-1)

30.2 - McNair (2-2)

30.1 - Tri-Cities (2-2)

27.3 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (3-2)

24.6 - Midtown (2-3)

22.6 - B.E.S.T. Academy (2-3)

6th District

96.5 - Milton (3-1)

96.2 - Walton (4-0)

82.7 - Roswell (3-1)

78.4 - Lambert (4-0)

74.3 - Blessed Trinity (3-1)

72.1 - Creekview (4-1)

71.0 - Kell (3-1)

70.5 - West Forsyth (4-1)

65.9 - Sequoyah (3-2)

61.1 - Cambridge (2-2)

59.9 - Sprayberry (3-1)

59.3 - Fellowship Christian (2-1)

59.1 - North Forsyth (2-3)

57.5 - Denmark (1-3)

57.3 - Wheeler (3-1)

55.6 - South Forsyth (0-4)

55.4 - Alpharetta (1-3)

50.4 - Pope (0-4)

46.6 - East Forsyth (3-0)

46.2 - Forsyth Central (1-3)

44.4 - Dawson County (0-4)

43.0 - Chattahoochee (1-3)

42.8 - Centennial (0-4)

39.7 - St. Francis (1-2)

36.4 - Mount Pisgah Christian (2-2)

35.5 - Johns Creek (1-3)

30.5 - Lassiter (0-4)

30.0 - North Springs (1-3)

19.8 - King’s Ridge Christian (2-1)

11.5 - Northview (0-4)

7th District

88.4 - Parkview (4-0)

82.2 - Norcross (3-1)

79.6 - Grayson (3-1)

71.6 - Archer (2-3)

69.5 - South Gwinnett (4-0)

65.7 - Greater Atlanta Christian (4-0)

65.0 - Brookwood (2-2)

61.6 - Hebron Christian (3-2)

54.4 - Dacula (1-3)

54.1 - Providence Christian (4-0)

50.9 - Duluth (3-1)

49.4 - Wesleyan (2-2)

45.0 - Central Gwinnett (2-3)

44.3 - Shiloh (1-3)

38.6 - Meadowcreek (0-4)

26.1 - Berkmar (1-2)

19.1 - Discovery (1-4)

8th District

90.1 - Colquitt County (4-0)

87.3 - Valdosta (4-1)

80.3 - Houston County (4-0)

77.6 - Coffee (4-0)

73.1 - Lowndes (3-1)

71.6 - Perry (3-1)

65.7 - Mary Persons (3-1)

63.8 - Baldwin (3-1)

62.4 - Fitzgerald (2-2)

61.6 - Jones County (3-2)

60.4 - Veterans (3-1)

53.4 - Crisp County (2-2)

53.2 - Brooks County (1-3)

52.5 - Clinch County (4-1)

52.3 - Bleckley County (2-2)

52.0 - Lanier County (4-0)

51.7 - Irwin County (2-2)

51.2 - Dodge County (1-3)

51.1 - Cook (1-2)

46.2 - Jeff Davis (2-2)

45.7 - ACE Charter (4-1)

44.9 - Howard (3-1)

42.7 - Tift County (0-4)

42.6 - Wilcox County (2-2)

41.9 - Telfair County (3-0)

39.6 - Turner County (2-3)

37.3 - Worth County (2-2)

36.3 - Berrien (1-2)

33.5 - Hawkinsville (4-1)

25.4 - Wilkinson County (1-2)

11.8 - Georgia Military Prep (1-4)

10.8 - Atkinson County (0-4)

-22.8 - Twiggs County (0-3)

9th District

97.4 - Mill Creek (4-0)

94.9 - Buford (4-0)

86.8 - Gainesville (5-0)

81.4 - Stephens County (5-0)

79.6 - North Gwinnett (3-2)

74.9 - Peachtree Ridge (5-0)

72.4 - Collins Hill (1-3)

68.1 - Lanier (3-1)

67.4 - Flowery Branch (2-2)

65.6 - Mountain View (2-3)

63.1 - Rabun County (3-1)

62.4 - North Hall (4-0)

61.0 - White County (2-2)

59.0 - Lumpkin County (4-0)

55.4 - Habersham Central (2-2)

55.3 - Union County (4-1)

46.0 - Gilmer (3-1)

45.7 - Fannin County (2-2)

44.4 - Banks County (4-0)

42.8 - Hart County (1-3)

42.6 - Cherokee Bluff (1-3)

28.5 - Seckinger (0-4)

22.9 - West Hall (1-3)

22.5 - East Hall (2-2)

22.2 - Franklin County (1-4)

17.8 - Johnson (Gainesville) (1-3)

16.7 - Chestatee (0-4)

4.5 - Towns County (0-4)

10th District

100.5 - Newton (5-0)

80.7 - Jefferson (4-0)

78.7 - Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

78.5 - North Oconee (3-0)

68.2 - Ola (4-0)

64.9 - Clarke Central (3-1)

64.2 - Morgan County (4-1)

61.4 - Greene County (5-0)

57.8 - Oconee County (1-4)

57.1 - Commerce (3-1)

57.0 - Athens Academy (2-2)

56.7 - Monroe Area (3-2)

56.3 - Eastside (2-2)

55.5 - Madison County (3-1)

52.4 - Elbert County (3-1)

49.5 - Winder-Barrow (4-1)

49.4 - Jackson County (2-3)

46.1 - East Jackson (4-0)

45.3 - Loganville (2-3)

45.0 - Putnam County (2-2)

42.4 - McDonough (3-1)

41.7 - Alcovy (1-3)

37.6 - Cedar Shoals (1-3)

37.3 - Luella (1-4)

37.3 - Jasper County (3-2)

37.0 - Oglethorpe County (1-3)

36.8 - Jackson (1-3)

34.7 - Locust Grove (1-3)

33.0 - Walnut Grove (1-3)

30.0 - Apalachee (0-5)

29.5 - Hancock Central (2-2)

29.1 - Union Grove (0-5)

28.1 - Social Circle (1-3)

23.6 - Lake Oconee Academy (2-3)

2.4 - Athens Christian (0-4)

11th District

81.1 - North Cobb (2-2)

74.2 - Cartersville (5-0)

69.6 - Harrison (5-0)

68.1 - Marietta (1-4)

61.0 - Etowah (4-1)

59.0 - River Ridge (3-2)

58.3 - Cass (2-2)

57.8 - Osborne (4-0)

56.8 - Cherokee (1-4)

51.9 - Campbell (2-3)

51.7 - Allatoona (0-5)

50.0 - Adairsville (2-2)

49.1 - Kennesaw Mountain (0-4)

43.5 - North Cobb Christian (3-2)

39.1 - Woodland (Cartersville) (2-2)

36.8 - Woodstock (1-4)

32.9 - Pickens (1-3)

24.1 - Mount Paran Christian (1-3)

10.9 - Walker (3-1)

12th District

70.4 - Burke County (4-0)

69.0 - Swainsboro (5-0)

65.6 - Thomson (3-1)

57.7 - Toombs County (4-0)

52.5 - Washington County (2-2)

51.8 - Jenkins County (5-0)

51.8 - Dublin (3-1)

51.7 - Laney (1-2)

50.5 - West Laurens (2-2)

50.5 - Harlem (3-2)

48.2 - Effingham County (1-3)

47.8 - Aquinas (3-1)

47.0 - Southeast Bulloch (3-1)

46.9 - Lincoln County (2-2)

46.7 - Evans (1-3)

45.7 - Statesboro (1-3)

45.6 - Hephzibah (3-1)

45.2 - Johnson County (2-1)

43.5 - Metter (1-4)

43.4 - Grovetown (2-2)

42.3 - Lakeside (Evans) (2-2)

42.1 - Vidalia (2-2)

41.6 - Emanuel County Institute (1-3)

37.7 - Washington-Wilkes (2-2)

37.1 - Wheeler County (3-2)

35.5 - Westside (Augusta) (2-2)

35.1 - East Laurens (2-2)

33.6 - Portal (2-2)

32.8 - Jefferson County (0-4)

32.7 - Greenbrier (0-4)

29.7 - Richmond Academy (2-2)

29.2 - Screven County (1-3)

28.3 - Tattnall County (1-3)

28.2 - Warren County (2-2)

20.9 - Cross Creek (2-1)

18.6 - Treutlen (0-4)

15.8 - Claxton (1-4)

15.5 - Montgomery County (0-4)

15.0 - Glascock County (1-3)

12.9 - Butler (1-2)

9.1 - Glenn Hills (1-4)

2.4 - Josey (1-3)

13th District

97.7 - Hughes (3-1)

91.8 - Westlake (4-1)

82.7 - Douglas County (4-0)

69.6 - Creekside (3-1)

68.6 - Stockbridge (3-2)

60.6 - Jonesboro (3-1)

59.1 - Dutchtown (1-4)

56.9 - Mundy’s Mill (4-0)

56.4 - Hapeville Charter (1-3)

54.4 - Pebblebrook (2-3)

51.9 - Lovejoy (3-2)

48.2 - Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-4)

46.5 - Banneker (2-2)

44.0 - Lithia Springs (0-4)

43.3 - Chapel Hill (3-1)

41.4 - Eagle’s Landing (2-3)

38.2 - New Manchester (1-3)

37.4 - Drew (1-3)

37.2 - Whitefield Academy (1-3)

28.4 - Woodland (Stockbridge) (0-5)

23.2 - Riverdale (0-5)

23.2 - Morrow (1-4)

12.4 - Landmark Christian (0-4)

9.9 - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) (0-4)

6.9 - Forest Park (0-4)

14th District

75.9 - Calhoun (4-1)

75.3 - Rome (3-1)

74.6 - Hiram (5-0)

70.9 - North Paulding (5-0)

69.3 - Dalton (4-0)

66.9 - McEachern (1-4)

65.2 - East Paulding (3-2)

61.1 - Rockmart (2-2)

60.5 - Cedartown (1-3)

59.2 - Hillgrove (2-3)

55.6 - Trion (4-0)

52.8 - South Paulding (0-4)

49.8 - Northwest Whitfield (4-1)

47.1 - Sonoraville (2-3)

45.9 - Ringgold (3-1)

44.9 - Paulding County (1-4)

44.3 - Model (2-1)

44.1 - Darlington (2-2)

41.6 - North Murray (2-2)

38.9 - Heritage (Ringgold) (3-1)

35.3 - LaFayette (1-3)

34.2 - Pepperell (1-3)

31.8 - Gordon Lee (2-2)

31.2 - Coahulla Creek (2-2)

30.6 - Dade County (1-3)

29.2 - Christian Heritage (1-3)

27.2 - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe (1-3)

26.0 - South Cobb (0-4)

21.8 - Chattooga (1-3)

21.6 - Murray County (1-3)

20.9 - Armuchee (2-2)

16.9 - Coosa (3-1)

16.0 - Ridgeland (0-4)

4.4 - Southeast Whitfield (1-3)

-2.7 - Gordon Central (0-4)

Georgia’s U.S. representatives:

1 - Buddy Carter (R)

2 - Sanford Bishop (D)

3 - Drew Ferguson (R)

4 - Hank Johnson (D)

5 - Nikema Williams (D)

6 - Rich McCormick (R)

7 - Lucy McBath (D)

8 - Austin Scott (R)

9 - Andrew Clyde (R)

10 - Mike Collins (R)

11 - Barry Loudermilk (R)

12 - Rick W. Allen (R)

13 - David Scott (D)

14 - Marjorie Taylor Greene (R)