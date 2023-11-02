Cherrelle Pass named Falcons Coach of the Week

By AJC Sports
19 minutes ago
Coach Cherrelle Pass started the inaugural flag football season at Clarke Central while nine months pregnant and less than two weeks after giving birth, she was back on the field leading the program. It’s qualities like that which helped coach Pass win the 10th Falcons Coach of the Week award.

Pass narrowly beat out Lanier’s Tyler Maloof and John Milledge Academy’s JT Wall.

She has led the team on the field and off, including encouraging community service efforts. Coach Pass and the flag football team volunteered with the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services to coach and run a camp for youth flag football players. The flag program also hosted the first ever flag football youth camp at Clarke Central High School.

By giving her time in the off season at both of these youth camps, Coach Pass was able to provide the youth of Clarke County with opportunities to experience flag football and grow the game in our community.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

