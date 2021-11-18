Cheerleading championships return to Macon for two packed days of competition

Class 3A is shaping up to be highly competitive. A year ago, Mary Persons (99) edged Pierce County (98.5) to deny the Bears a sixth-straight state title. Pierce County placed first at the Morgan County Sectionals last weekend ahead of Mary Persons and Dawson County edged Greater Atlanta Christian for the top spot at the Buford Sectionals. Dawson County (95.5) earned a third-place finish at state last year and will be vying for its first-ever state title in a talented Class 3A field. As for Class 6A, Carrollton won last year’s championship in the school’s first year competing in Class 6A. The triumph gave the Trojans their 10th all-time championship. This past weekend, Buford and Creekview finished ahead of Carrollton at the Buford Sectionals and Richmond Hill, Lee County and Houston County finished at the top of the Houston Sectionals—offering a preview of the outstanding depth that will be center state Friday night in Macon.

On Saturday, Class A Private, Class A Public and Class 5A will begin the competition at 10 a.m. Mt. Paran has won every state title since Class A Private was introduced in 2012-13 and a victory on Saturday would give the program its 10th-straight championship. Mt. Paran clinched last year’s crown with a 93.5-point effort and Savannah Christian came in at 90—well ahead of third-place Brookstone’s (78). Mt. Paran earned a top finish in the A Private Sectionals ahead of Savannah Christian, George Walton and Brookstone—all of which will try to take the crown from Mt. Paran’s decade-long grip this Saturday. Gordon Lee has also been dominant and will look for its sixth-straight Class A Public title this weekend. The Trojans emerged at the top of the Sectional Results ahead of Trion and Commerce, Armuchee and Lake Oconee Academy. Last year, Gordon Lee ran away with the title and scored a 100.5. Armuchee was the next closest score at 82 and Lake Oconee Academy placed third with a 79 mark.