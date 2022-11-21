ajc logo
Chattooga, Walker to make coaching changes

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Coaches at Class A schools Chattooga and Walker won’t return next season, bringing to 18 the number of GHSA coaches that GHSF Daily has learned who have stepped down (click here to see the complete list).

Chattooga’s Shawn Peek told his players Friday. His teams were 10-21 in three seasons. Chattooga’s streak of eight playoff appearances ended this season.

Walker, a Marietta private school, was 1-7 playing a non-region schedule this season under Tom Evangelista. Walker has had four coaches in the past three seasons.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

