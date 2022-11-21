Chattooga, Walker to make coaching changes

Coaches at Class A schools Chattooga and Walker won’t return next season, bringing to 18 the number of GHSA coaches that GHSF Daily has learned who have stepped down (click here to see the complete list).
Chattooga’s Shawn Peek told his players Friday. His teams were 10-21 in three seasons. Chattooga’s streak of eight playoff appearances ended this season.
Walker, a Marietta private school, was 1-7 playing a non-region schedule this season under Tom Evangelista. Walker has had four coaches in the past three seasons.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest