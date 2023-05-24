X

Charlton County, Emanuel County Institute split series; Game 3 Wednesday in Statesboro

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The GHSA baseball season will be extended one more day after Emanuel County Institute and Charlton County split the opening games of the Class A Division II series at JI Clements Field in Statesboro.

Charlton County won the opening game of the series 3-1 and Emanuel County won the second game 5-4 to force a deciding Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In the nightcap game, Charlton County led 3-0 after scoring three runs in the top of the third inning. Senior Gant Geiger singled to score senior Jude Shaw, senior Ian Vickers singled to score Geiger and Vickers scored on a balk. Emanuel County cut into the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a double from freshman Tuff Boddiford which scored junior Hudson Henry and sophomore James Parker. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Emanuel County took the lead on a home run from senior Bryce Kearson and a single from Boddiford, which scored Henry and sophomore Gabe Lee.

Charlton County sophomore Eli Hobbs scored junior Cole Crawford on a sacrifice fly-ball in the top of the fifth inning, but the Indians could manage no more offense.

In the first game, Charlton County did all its scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning before holding on for victory. Senior Jude Shaw put Charlton up 1-0 on a throwing error by Emanuel County and junior Heath Ray tripled down the right field line to score senior Ian Vickers and sophomore David Walters. Emanuel County scored in the top of the fifth inning on a score from junior Charlie Rathberg on a throwing error by Charlton County.

