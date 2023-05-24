Charlton County, Emanuel County Institute split series; Game 3 Wednesday in Statesboro

Charlton County won the opening game of the series 3-1 and Emanuel County won the second game 5-4 to force a deciding Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In the nightcap game, Charlton County led 3-0 after scoring three runs in the top of the third inning. Senior Gant Geiger singled to score senior Jude Shaw, senior Ian Vickers singled to score Geiger and Vickers scored on a balk. Emanuel County cut into the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a double from freshman Tuff Boddiford which scored junior Hudson Henry and sophomore James Parker. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Emanuel County took the lead on a home run from senior Bryce Kearson and a single from Boddiford, which scored Henry and sophomore Gabe Lee.