Championship schedule set at Lanierland; Holiday Basketball updates from Thursday

Gainesville 68, Cherokee Bluff 59 (B)

Gainesville led 17-16 after the first quarter and 31-28 at the half as it moved past the Bears in the semifinals. The Red Elephants expanded the lead on a 21-14 run in the third quarter and then held on for victory in the fourth quarter.

North Hall 73, West Hall 53 (B)

North Hall advanced to the first Lanierland final since 2012 after moving past rival West Hall. North Hall led 39-11 at the half and 60-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Buford Classic at Buford – Buford – December 28-30

Buford 58, Carrollton 56

O’Brien Watkins scored 18 points and David Burnett added 14 points to lead Buford.

Shiloh 54, West Forsyth 46

Manny Okogie scored 12 points and Naz Griffin added 11 points to lead Shiloh.

South Gwinnett 62, Walnut Grove 34

Ansar Osman and Justin Redmond combined for 25 points to lead South Gwinnett. The Comets led 31-9 at the half.

Archer 64, Sequoyah 40

The game was tied at 25 at the half before Archer took control.

Boys

Archbishop Moeller 44, St. Pius X 35

Athens Academy 53, West-Oak 46

Bainbridge 47, Early County 34

Brookwood 50, Chattahoochee 48

Brother Martin 62, Dacula 61

Cambridge 58, David Crockett 55

Cartersville 74, Gilmer 61

Central 64, Spencer 49

Central-Carroll 52, Coahulla Creek 27

Charlton County 67, Pike County 27

Cherokee 54, Walton 52

Cherokee Christian 80, Strong Rock Christian 72

Christian Heritage 60, Dawson County 39

Clarke Central 48, Pendleton 45

Columbia 45, Plainview 30

Coosa 64, Hayesville, NC 62

Coral Glades 63, Meadowcreek 61

Coral Springs 63, Druid Hills 51

Dougherty 45, North Atlanta 27

Dublin 56, Metter 32

Durant 50, Luella 47

Eagle’s Landing 50, Riviera Prep 45

Eastside 44, Mt. Healthy 36

Edgewater 71, Miller Grove 52

Flowery Branch 59, Chestatee 51

Fox Creek, SC 73, Washington County 64

Gadsden Co., FL 52, Thomas County Central 50

Gainesville 68, Cherokee Bluff 59

Glynn Academy 71, Campus Magnet 44

Griffin 86, FPCA 69

Groves 53, Loganville Christian 35

Holy Innocents’ 68, Wiregrass Ranch 66

Indian Hill 55, Jefferson 48

Johnson-Savannah 71, Ponte Vedra 60

Jonesboro 69, Socastee 49

Lakeside-DeKalb 61, South Cobb 59

Lambert 80, Madisonville-NH 38

Laney 56, Strom Thurmond 48

Lanier 67, Collins Hill 61

Lassiter 62, Sonoraville 55

Loganville 77, Elbert County 63

Long County 78, Excel Christian 40

Lovejoy 70, Lanett 54

Midland Valley 62, Josey 49

Monroe 66, Taylor County 27

Monroe Area 61, Heritage-Conyers 54

Monsignor Donovan 61, Commerce 56

Morgan County 58, Whitefield Academy 39

Mt. Pisgah Christian 74, The Rock 47

Newnan 47, Auburn, AL 38

Newton 44, Sidwell Friends 42

Norcross 71, Madison-Ridgeland 70

North Cobb Christian 51, Rome 47

North Gwinnett 73, North Clayton 42

North Hall 73, West Hall 53

North Murray 72, Idler 38

North Paulding 65, Cass 39

Northview Academy 62, Lumpkin County 52

Pace Academy 96, Twin Springs 28

Peach County 64, Jefferson County 61

Pickens 52, Savannah Christian 46

Pinecrest Academy 60, Georgia Force 48

River Ridge 60, Oconee County 40

Shiloh 54, West Forsyth 46

South Forsyth 58, Pope 54

South Gwinnett 62, Walnut Grove 34

South Paulding 63, Calhoun 44

Southridge 45, Lowndes 41

St. Anne Pacelli 81, Hapeville Charter 76

St. Francis 67, Annandale 63

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Heritage School-Newnan 37

Statesboro 56, Glenn Hills 26

Tattnall County 78, Montgomery County 51

Toombs County 64, Coffee 51

Treutlen 80, Hancock Central 78

Troup County 62, Lithia Springs 57

Union County 69, Murphy, NC 66

Upson-Lee 51, Pine Forest 44

Valley 69, Woodland-Cartersville 58

Westminster 88, Johnson-Gainesville 25

Wheeler 60, Keenan 48

Whitewater 66, Arab 59

Yulee, FL 50, Jenkins 43

Girls

Alexander 52, Charlton County 34

Arabia Mountain 62, North Clayton 25

Brunswick 54, Rome 37

Butler 68, South Aiken, SC 32

Calhoun 50, Blessed Trinity 37

Cambridge 64, Science Hill, Tenn. 35

Carrollton 73, Elbert County 55

Cass 64, Walker Valley 61

Coahulla Creek 58, Johnson-Gainesville 14

Creekview 51, Athens Academy 33

Dacula 60, Monroe Area 39

Dalton 64, Sprayberry 55

Dawson County 62, Darlington 38

Deerfield-Windsor 55, Ware County 54

Douglas County 49, Woodstock 41

East Jackson 43, Jonesboro 33

Edgewater 44, Camden County 29

Etowah 43, Chattahoochee 38

Fannin County 74, Dempolis 38

Grayson 58, Archbishop Chap. 22

Haralson County 30, Rockmart 26

Hayesville, NC 40, Coosa 26

Hillgrove 63, Cherokee 58

Hiram 70, Alexandria 24

Jackson-Atlanta 65, Cedar Shoals 37

John Milledge 42, Academy For Classical Education 29

Johns Creek 55, Mountain View 43

KIPP Atlanta Charter 51, Troup County 43

Lakeview Academy 54, East Hall 46

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 55, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 42

Lincoln 55, Dougherty 36

Lincoln County 58, Jefferson 40

Locust Grove 58, Northside-Warner Robins 41

Loganville 46, Clarke Central 22

Miami 62, Lovejoy 46

Monroe 89, Seminole County 36

North Hall 65, Cherokee Bluff 56

North Oconee 72, Shiloh 26

North Paulding 73, Christian Heritage 14

Peach County 42, Westside-Augusta 39

Peachtree Ridge 49, Palmer Trinity 48

Rockdale County 86, Osborne 10

Sequoyah 52, First Baptist School 30

South Forsyth 54, Smith County 29

St. Pius X 54, Indian Land 17

Stephenson 58, Marietta 56

Tattnall County 61, Southeast Bulloch 34

Telfair County 55, Toombs County 43

Treutlen 69, Hancock Central 10

Troup County 49, Brookstone 40

Upperman 60, Lumpkin County 45

Warner Robins 66, Suncoast 31

Westover 45, Early County 31