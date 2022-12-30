Championship schedule set at Lanierland; Holiday Basketball updates from Thursday

Here’s a look at the holiday basketball tournament updates from around the state with a full score list at the bottom of the file.
63rd Annual Lanierland at Chestatee – Gainesville – December 28-30
The championship schedule is set in the Lanierland tournament and on the boys and girls side of the tournament, Gainesville will play North Hall for the title Friday.
Gainesville 68, Chestatee 64 OT (G)
Gainesville pierced together a 6-2 run in the first overtime period to secure the championship berth and move past Chestatee. Gainesville led 20-11 after the first quarter and 38-24 at the half and then weathered a 24-11 run by Chestatee in the third quarter.
Gainesville 68, Cherokee Bluff 59 (B)
Gainesville led 17-16 after the first quarter and 31-28 at the half as it moved past the Bears in the semifinals. The Red Elephants expanded the lead on a 21-14 run in the third quarter and then held on for victory in the fourth quarter.
North Hall 73, West Hall 53 (B)
North Hall advanced to the first Lanierland final since 2012 after moving past rival West Hall. North Hall led 39-11 at the half and 60-32 entering the fourth quarter.
North Hall 65, Cherokee Bluff 56 (G)
Buford Classic at Buford – Buford – December 28-30
Buford 58, Carrollton 56
O’Brien Watkins scored 18 points and David Burnett added 14 points to lead Buford.
Shiloh 54, West Forsyth 46
Manny Okogie scored 12 points and Naz Griffin added 11 points to lead Shiloh.
South Gwinnett 62, Walnut Grove 34
Ansar Osman and Justin Redmond combined for 25 points to lead South Gwinnett. The Comets led 31-9 at the half.
Archer 64, Sequoyah 40
The game was tied at 25 at the half before Archer took control.
See the other scores below
Boys
Archbishop Moeller 44, St. Pius X 35
Athens Academy 53, West-Oak 46
Bainbridge 47, Early County 34
Brookwood 50, Chattahoochee 48
Brother Martin 62, Dacula 61
Cambridge 58, David Crockett 55
Cartersville 74, Gilmer 61
Central 64, Spencer 49
Central-Carroll 52, Coahulla Creek 27
Charlton County 67, Pike County 27
Cherokee 54, Walton 52
Cherokee Christian 80, Strong Rock Christian 72
Christian Heritage 60, Dawson County 39
Clarke Central 48, Pendleton 45
Columbia 45, Plainview 30
Coosa 64, Hayesville, NC 62
Coral Glades 63, Meadowcreek 61
Coral Springs 63, Druid Hills 51
Dougherty 45, North Atlanta 27
Dublin 56, Metter 32
Durant 50, Luella 47
Eagle’s Landing 50, Riviera Prep 45
Eastside 44, Mt. Healthy 36
Edgewater 71, Miller Grove 52
Flowery Branch 59, Chestatee 51
Fox Creek, SC 73, Washington County 64
Gadsden Co., FL 52, Thomas County Central 50
Gainesville 68, Cherokee Bluff 59
Glynn Academy 71, Campus Magnet 44
Griffin 86, FPCA 69
Groves 53, Loganville Christian 35
Holy Innocents’ 68, Wiregrass Ranch 66
Indian Hill 55, Jefferson 48
Johnson-Savannah 71, Ponte Vedra 60
Jonesboro 69, Socastee 49
Lakeside-DeKalb 61, South Cobb 59
Lambert 80, Madisonville-NH 38
Laney 56, Strom Thurmond 48
Lanier 67, Collins Hill 61
Lassiter 62, Sonoraville 55
Loganville 77, Elbert County 63
Long County 78, Excel Christian 40
Lovejoy 70, Lanett 54
Midland Valley 62, Josey 49
Monroe 66, Taylor County 27
Monroe Area 61, Heritage-Conyers 54
Monsignor Donovan 61, Commerce 56
Morgan County 58, Whitefield Academy 39
Mt. Pisgah Christian 74, The Rock 47
Newnan 47, Auburn, AL 38
Newton 44, Sidwell Friends 42
Norcross 71, Madison-Ridgeland 70
North Cobb Christian 51, Rome 47
North Gwinnett 73, North Clayton 42
North Hall 73, West Hall 53
North Murray 72, Idler 38
North Paulding 65, Cass 39
Northview Academy 62, Lumpkin County 52
Pace Academy 96, Twin Springs 28
Peach County 64, Jefferson County 61
Pickens 52, Savannah Christian 46
Pinecrest Academy 60, Georgia Force 48
River Ridge 60, Oconee County 40
Shiloh 54, West Forsyth 46
South Forsyth 58, Pope 54
South Gwinnett 62, Walnut Grove 34
South Paulding 63, Calhoun 44
Southridge 45, Lowndes 41
St. Anne Pacelli 81, Hapeville Charter 76
St. Francis 67, Annandale 63
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Heritage School-Newnan 37
Statesboro 56, Glenn Hills 26
Tattnall County 78, Montgomery County 51
Toombs County 64, Coffee 51
Treutlen 80, Hancock Central 78
Troup County 62, Lithia Springs 57
Union County 69, Murphy, NC 66
Upson-Lee 51, Pine Forest 44
Valley 69, Woodland-Cartersville 58
Westminster 88, Johnson-Gainesville 25
Wheeler 60, Keenan 48
Whitewater 66, Arab 59
Yulee, FL 50, Jenkins 43
Girls
Alexander 52, Charlton County 34
Arabia Mountain 62, North Clayton 25
Brunswick 54, Rome 37
Butler 68, South Aiken, SC 32
Calhoun 50, Blessed Trinity 37
Cambridge 64, Science Hill, Tenn. 35
Carrollton 73, Elbert County 55
Cass 64, Walker Valley 61
Coahulla Creek 58, Johnson-Gainesville 14
Creekview 51, Athens Academy 33
Dacula 60, Monroe Area 39
Dalton 64, Sprayberry 55
Dawson County 62, Darlington 38
Deerfield-Windsor 55, Ware County 54
Douglas County 49, Woodstock 41
East Jackson 43, Jonesboro 33
Edgewater 44, Camden County 29
Etowah 43, Chattahoochee 38
Fannin County 74, Dempolis 38
Grayson 58, Archbishop Chap. 22
Haralson County 30, Rockmart 26
Hayesville, NC 40, Coosa 26
Hillgrove 63, Cherokee 58
Hiram 70, Alexandria 24
Jackson-Atlanta 65, Cedar Shoals 37
John Milledge 42, Academy For Classical Education 29
Johns Creek 55, Mountain View 43
KIPP Atlanta Charter 51, Troup County 43
Lakeview Academy 54, East Hall 46
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 55, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 42
Lincoln 55, Dougherty 36
Lincoln County 58, Jefferson 40
Locust Grove 58, Northside-Warner Robins 41
Loganville 46, Clarke Central 22
Miami 62, Lovejoy 46
Monroe 89, Seminole County 36
North Hall 65, Cherokee Bluff 56
North Oconee 72, Shiloh 26
North Paulding 73, Christian Heritage 14
Peach County 42, Westside-Augusta 39
Peachtree Ridge 49, Palmer Trinity 48
Rockdale County 86, Osborne 10
Sequoyah 52, First Baptist School 30
South Forsyth 54, Smith County 29
St. Pius X 54, Indian Land 17
Stephenson 58, Marietta 56
Tattnall County 61, Southeast Bulloch 34
Telfair County 55, Toombs County 43
Treutlen 69, Hancock Central 10
Troup County 49, Brookstone 40
Upperman 60, Lumpkin County 45
Warner Robins 66, Suncoast 31
Westover 45, Early County 31
About the Author