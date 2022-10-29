Championship schedule is set at GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament in Columbus

Northside-Columbus earned a berth in the 5A title series with a 13-0 victory over Harris County and will wait for Harris County and Loganville to play to determine its championship contender. In Class 4A, West Laurens outlasted Central-Carroll 2-1 to advance to the championship series. Either Whitewater or Central-Carroll can earn a berth against West Laurens. After losing 2-1 to Walnut Grove in the first round, Whitewater has won three-straight to remain alive.

Wesleyan beat Gordon Lee 9-0 for a berth in the championship and now awaits the winner of Gordon Lee and Jackson to know its opponent in the 3A title series. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis beat Mount Paran 3-0 and now awaits the winner of Mount Paran and ACE Charter to determine the title series. ACE Charter lost in the first round against Mount Paran 8-0 and has taken the long route with three-straight victories in the loser’s bracket.