Championship prowess alive and well at Coolray Field in 6A, 5A and 4A championships

THE CHIEFS JUST WANT ONE

In Class 5A McIntosh is trying for the team’s first title, and six-time title winner and the defending champions Loganville stand in the Chiefs’ way. The teams will begin the double-header series at 5 p.m. Saturday. Loganville – which won titles in 2008, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 – entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 8 and beat Dalton 11-1, 11-4 and Chapel Hill 5-1, 12-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. Against Locust Grove in the quarters, the Red Devils lost the opening game 6-3 before winning 5-0, 3-2 to earn their semifinals berth. In the semis, Loganville defeated Greenbrier 12-5, 7-4 to advance to the championship series. McIntosh entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 3 and beat Arabia Mountain 19-0, 20-0 in the first round and Ola 2-1, 6-3 to earn a quarterfinals berth. Against Winder-Barrow in the quarterfinals, the Chiefs won the opening game 10-0 but lost 3-0 in the second game to force a Game 3 where it won 5-2. In the semifinals, the Chiefs faced another three-game series after losing to Centennial 13-0 in the first game. The Chiefs rallied and won 15-9, 9-3 to earn its berth in the championship series.

In Class 4A, LaGrange will face North Oconee in the double-header series beginning at 5 p.m. Friday after neither program was forced to a decisive Game 3 throughout their bracket runs. LaGrange, which won its only championship in 2004, entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 4. The Grangers opened the tournament beating Burke County 10-2, 14-1 and then Shaw 11-5, 13-1. In the quarterfinals, LaGrange outlasted East Forsyth 3-2, 9-1 to earn its semifinals berth. In the semis, the Grangers defeated Lovett 4-3, 3-2 to earn a berth in the championship series. North Oconee won its first state title last season and after entering the bracket as the No. 1 seed from Region 8, the Titans have been formidable. North Oconee defeated Central-Carroll 13-2, 12-0 in the first round and Pace Academy 14-3, 11-7 to advance to the quarterfinals. Against Whitewater in the quarters, North Oconee won 14-5, 9-3 to earn the semifinals berth. Against Starr’s Mill in the semis, the Titans won 15-5, 4-1 to advance to the championship series.