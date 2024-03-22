Certainly not a walk in the park for Area 6-7A boys soccer teams

It’s not an easy life in Area 6-7A where three of the top-five boys soccer teams in the state compete – No. 1 South Forsyth, No. 2 Lambert and No. 5 Milton. An Area meeting between two of those programs highlights the weekend, when No. 2 Lambert hosts No. 5 Milton on Friday.

Lambert enters the game at 10-1-1; Milton is 10-1-0. Both are tied at 2-1 in the Area standings behind top-ranked South Forsyth (10-1-1, 3-0). The Longhorns’ only loss was to No. 1 South Forsyth on March 8 in penalty kicks, 5-3. Since, Lambert beat Forsyth Central 4-0 and Apalachee 3-1.

Milton’s loss was to unranked West Forsyth (6-5-3, 1-2) 5-4 in penalty kicks on March 1 and since, the Eagles have beaten Pope 1-0, Forsyth Central 1-0, Denmark 4-1 and Norcross 3-0. Milton hosts South Forsyth on March 28 to help determine the league pecking order.

South Forsyth’s 2-1 loss to Duluth (7-5, 2-1) on Feb. 23 sparked a five-match winning streak with victories against Dunwoody 3-1, Forsyth Central 5-0, Lambert in penalty kicks, Fellowship Christian 6-1 and Area 6 West Forsyth 3-1.

Team Spotlight – Class 2A No. 9 Putnam County -- Putnam County is 10-1 overall and 7-0 in Area 4-2A and ranked No. 9 in the class. Much of the success can be traced to junior defender and goalkeeper Emmanuel Meraz and senior forward Bryan Canales. The Eagles have won 10 consecutive matches since the 4-1 loss in the season-opener against Class A Division II No. 2 Lake Oconee Academy on Feb. 13.

Since, the team has allowed just three goals – one to Rutland in a 10-1 victory and two to Baldwin in a 7-2 victory. Meraz has scored 30 goals with seven assists, and Canales has nine goals and 24 assists. Sophomore midfielder Angel Sanchez adds nine goals with 11 assists. Freshman goalie Alexander Jimenez has faced 47 shots on goal and allowed five. Putnam is coming off a 6-0 victory against Thomson and will host Josey (7-1, 7-1) in an Area 4 match Monday.

Class 7A

1. South Forsyth

2. Lambert

3. Discovery

4. Hillgrove

5. Milton

6. Grayson

7. Pebblebrook

8. Archer

9. Collins Hill

10. Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Johns Creek

3. North Atlanta

4. Blessed Trinity

5. Lassiter

6. Sprayberry

7. North Forsyth

8. Sequoyah

9. Marist

10. Veterans

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Clarke Central

3. Dalton

4. Cass

5. Centennial

6. Greenbrier

7. Kell

8. Woodland-Cartersville

9. Chattahoochee

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Cedar Shoals

4. Whitewater

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Druid Hills

7. East Hall

8. Pace Academy

9. Chestatee

10. Clarkston

Class 3A

1. Savannah Country Day

2. Columbus

3. Wesleyan

4. Hebron Christian

5. Oconee County

6. Bremen

7. Coahulla Creek

8. Pike County

9. Richmond Academy

10. Peach County

Class 2A

1. Union County

2. Model

3. Toombs County

4. Walker

5. Tattnall County

6. Jeff Davis

7. Pierce County

8. Callaway

9. Putnam County

10. Gordon Central

Class A Division I

1. Atlanta International

2. Tallulah Falls

3. Paideia

4. Whitefield Academy

5. Dalton Academy

6. East Laurens

7. Metter

8. Mount Vernon

9. Rabun County

10. Woodville-Tompkins

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Atkinson County

4. Dooly County

5. Aquinas

6. Atlanta Classical

7. Christian Heritage

8. Macon County

9. Portal

10. Lincoln County