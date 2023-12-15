Cedar Grove sets a high bar after another Class 3A championship

“It was amazing to win this,” said Cedar Grove Central quarterback E.J. Colson, who has committed to Central Florida. “After (last year’s title game) we had a meeting and just said that the game (against Sandy Creek) should not have been that close to have been decided by one call. We knew we had to come out here today and made sure we put the foot on their neck and just have fun and play Cedar Grove football.”

Colson capped the final game of his junior season 11-of-16 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns – one each to Malachi Miller, Devin Carter, Andrew Leslie and Jordan Christie. Boden Walker had 18 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cedar Grove’s run game. Anthony Booker (nine carries for 93 yards) scored the other Saints touchdown run.

“I am so humbled man,” said Cedar Grove head coach John Adams, who took over before the 2021 season. “This is my first time on the stage. I have won one, but this is my first time on the stage at the (Mercedes) Benz. I am really proud of how these guys have overcome things this year.”

Cedar Grove opened the season with a ruthless pre-region stretch, facing mostly ranked opponents from in and out of state. The Saints did not face a Class 3A team until entering region play. This year, after seven games, Cedar Grove was 2-5, a record which could have easily sent the locker room into a spiral.

That wasn’t the case.

“We came together,” Colson said. “I have never seen anything like it. We came together in a meeting and said we were going to win eight straight and win state. And just to see it come together is crazy.”

The pre-region scheduling helped the Saints prepare for the grueling Region 5 schedule, and it paid dividends.

“I learned how resilient they were,” Smith said. “This was a really good team we played today, but these guys are fighters, man. They went back to the drawing board and continued to get better. We ended it on a streak, and I just really like how these guys battled back. They challenged me and I challenged them.”

Savannah Christian was trying for the program’s ninth title and first since 2011. Zo Smalls led the Raiders with 23 carries for 86 yards and three touchdowns; Jaden Miles had seven carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.