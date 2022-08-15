Cedar Grove, Marist find replacements for canceled games

Cedar Grove will play at Bainbridge on Friday, and Marist will play an Alabama team on the road Aug. 26 in the wake of four Miami schools pulling out of games with Georgia teams last week.
Stephenson, the other Georgia team that lost a game, hasn’t found replacement for its canceled game.
The Aug. 27 “Georgia vs. Florida Battle of the Borders,” scheduled for at DeKalb County’s Hallford Stadium, was called off Thursday. Scheduled to play were Norland vs. Marist, Edison vs. Cedar Grove and Hialeah vs. Stephenson.
In South Georgia, Bainbridge’s Aug. 19 home game and season opener against Miami Dade Christian was called off, but the Bearcats have accepted the challenge of playing Cedar Grove, the defending Class 3A champions, on that date. Bainbridge is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.
Cedar Grove still has only nine scheduled games and just one at home, its November season finale against Carver-Atlanta at Godfrey Stadium.
Marist will play Pike Road High outside of Montgomery, Ala., on Aug. 26.
