Cedar Grove, Marist find replacements for canceled games

In South Georgia, Bainbridge’s Aug. 19 home game and season opener against Miami Dade Christian was called off, but the Bearcats have accepted the challenge of playing Cedar Grove, the defending Class 3A champions, on that date. Bainbridge is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.

Cedar Grove still has only nine scheduled games and just one at home, its November season finale against Carver-Atlanta at Godfrey Stadium.