Cedar Grove hires Roderick Moore as football coach

Reigning Class 3A football champion Cedar Grove has hired Dougherty defensive coordinator Roderick Moore as head coach to replace John Adams, who left in February to join Dell McGee’s staff at Georgia State.

Moore will return to DeKalb County, where he is a Druid Hills alumnus and a former head coach at McNair (2006-08) and Redan (2014-17).

His career record is 38-46 in rebuilding projects at programs that have struggled this century. He led McNair to its most recent three playoff appearances before the current 15-year drought.