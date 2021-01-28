Updated: Cedar Grove football coach Patrick to take Crisp County job

Patrick acknowledged that his dissatisfaction with DeKalb County Schools played a part in his decision. He didn’t feel coaches had enough input in COVID-19 protocols. DeKalb teams didn’t begin their regular season until October. He also felt county officials didn’t do enough to provide a practice field after his team’s regular field was resurfaced last season. Barred from two other nearby football fields, Cedar Grove practiced instead on a baseball field, Patrick said.

’'To be honest, it had a lot do do with the structure of DeKalb County,’' he said. “When you don’t feel you have the backing of the county, it makes it tough to continue to compete at a high level. So I just felt this was a better opportunity to be in for me and my family.’'

Cedar Grove was 3-5 in 2020 with four losses assessed by forfeit of games won while an ineligible player participated.

This is a developing story and may be updated.