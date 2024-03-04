Cedar Grove football coach Adams resigns to pursue other jobs

Adams’ three-season record at Cedar Grove was 33-11, with many of those losses against larger schools than Cedar Grove, which competes in Class 3A.

Adams’ 2022 team almost won too, but was runner-up to Sandy Creek in a game remembered for a controversial play in which Sandy Creek was awarded the winning touchdown despite its runner getting stopped a yard short of the end zone on a third-down play.

Cedar Grove is expected to be a strong contender again this fall. In 2023, quarterback Elliott Colson was the Class 3A offensive player of the year. Running back Boden Walker is committed to Georgia. Wide receiver Devin Carter is a top-40 national recruit. All return.

Adams had been Cedar Grove’s defensive backs coach since 2016 when promoted to head coach in 2021. He has been on staff for all five Cedar Grove state titles.

Adams previously coached at Miller Grove, North Atlanta and Northwest Rankin in Mississippi. He is a Southwest DeKalb graduate who played football under coach Buck Godfrey. He played baseball for two years at South Carolina and finished up his undergraduate degree at Jackson State in 2007.