Cedar Grove football coach Adams resigns to pursue other jobs

Cedar Grove head coach John Adams on the sideline during their game against Savannah Christian in the Class 3A GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December. 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
51 minutes ago

John Adams, who led Cedar Grove to two state titles in his three seasons as football coach, is leaving the DeKalb County school.

Adams announced his resignation Sunday evening. He is expected to join a college staff

‘’I am more than grateful for having had the opportunity to work with a program that is leaving its mark on football in the state of Georgia,’’ Adams said in an post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “To the players, coaching staff, and parents, thank you for trusting and allowing me to serve all these last three years. It’s been nothing short of greatness.’’

Adams’ three-season record at Cedar Grove was 33-11, with many of those losses against larger schools than Cedar Grove, which competes in Class 3A.

Adams’ 2022 team almost won too, but was runner-up to Sandy Creek in a game remembered for a controversial play in which Sandy Creek was awarded the winning touchdown despite its runner getting stopped a yard short of the end zone on a third-down play.

Cedar Grove is expected to be a strong contender again this fall. In 2023, quarterback Elliott Colson was the Class 3A offensive player of the year. Running back Boden Walker is committed to Georgia. Wide receiver Devin Carter is a top-40 national recruit. All return.

Adams had been Cedar Grove’s defensive backs coach since 2016 when promoted to head coach in 2021. He has been on staff for all five Cedar Grove state titles.

Adams previously coached at Miller Grove, North Atlanta and Northwest Rankin in Mississippi. He is a Southwest DeKalb graduate who played football under coach Buck Godfrey. He played baseball for two years at South Carolina and finished up his undergraduate degree at Jackson State in 2007.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

