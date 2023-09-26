Cedar Grove, 2-4, takes another high-class hit; deserves No. 1 ranking

Top-ranked Cedar Grove stood toe-to-toe with one of the best teams from the state’s highest class, but lost 50-42 to Class 7A No. 2 Colquitt County in another high-scoring, yet losing, effort.

The Saints are 2-4, but ranked atop Class 3A again this week, and rightfully so.

Cedar Grove opened the season with a 34-33 victory against Dutchtown, then lost 50-42 to Florida’s Coconut Creek, 46-41 to Class 6A No. 9 Westlake, defeated Class 7A Collins Hill 37-26, lost 56-25 to Class 7A second-ranked Mill Creek, before heading to Colquitt.

After hosting Carver (Ala.) on Oct. 6, Cedar Grove will enter Region 5-3A play on Oct. 13 against Douglass, Oct. 20 against No. 4 Sandy Creek and Nov. 3 at No. 10 Carver-Atlanta.

There was another important game:

In the Savannah rivalry, Calvary Day held Savannah Christian scoreless in the second half to take the 41-21 victory. A 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown from Michael Smith put the game away for Cavalry Day.

In other Week 6 games: Mary Persons led 52-0 at the half and 55-0 entering the fourth quarter in a 55-0 romp of Columbus. … Beach moved to 1-1 in Region 3 play after moving past Groves 23-12. … Peach County got its first victory of the season and first for head coach Marquis Westbrook after beating Hardaway 47-6 at home. The Trojans led 20-0 at the half. … Coahulla Creek led 14-7 at the half before outscoring Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14-0 in the third quarter to take control. The Colts moved to 2-0 in Region 6 with the victory. … Lumpkin County led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at the half as the Indians moved to 1-0 in Region 7 play after a 49-14 victory against Pickens. … Unranked Crisp County played up three classes and came away with a 20-16 victory against Northside-Warner Robins. Crisp trailed 13-0 entering the second quarter and 13-12 at the half.

Week 6 Class 3A top-10 results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-4) lost to Class 7A No. 4 Colquitt County 50-42.

2. (2) Calvary Day (5-0) beat Savannah Christian 41-21.

3. (3) Stephens County (5-0) rested.

4. (4) Sandy Creek (5-1) beat Jackson 46-14.

5. (6) Mary Persons (4-1) beat Columbus 55-0.

6. (5) Savannah Christian (3-2) lost to Calvary Day 41-21.

7. (7) Thomasville (2-3) rested.

8. (8) Morgan County (4-1) rested.

9 (10) Lumpkin County (5-0) beat Pickens 49-14.

10. (NR) Carver-Atlanta (1-3) rested.