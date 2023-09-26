Cedar Grove, 2-4, takes another high-class hit; deserves No. 1 ranking

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
59 minutes ago
X

Top-ranked Cedar Grove stood toe-to-toe with one of the best teams from the state’s highest class, but lost 50-42 to Class 7A No. 2 Colquitt County in another high-scoring, yet losing, effort.

The Saints are 2-4, but ranked atop Class 3A again this week, and rightfully so.

Cedar Grove opened the season with a 34-33 victory against Dutchtown, then lost 50-42 to Florida’s Coconut Creek, 46-41 to Class 6A No. 9 Westlake, defeated Class 7A Collins Hill 37-26, lost 56-25 to Class 7A second-ranked Mill Creek, before heading to Colquitt.

After hosting Carver (Ala.) on Oct. 6, Cedar Grove will enter Region 5-3A play on Oct. 13 against Douglass, Oct. 20 against No. 4 Sandy Creek and Nov. 3 at No. 10 Carver-Atlanta.

There was another important game:

In the Savannah rivalry, Calvary Day held Savannah Christian scoreless in the second half to take the 41-21 victory. A 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown from Michael Smith put the game away for Cavalry Day.

In other Week 6 games: Mary Persons led 52-0 at the half and 55-0 entering the fourth quarter in a 55-0 romp of Columbus. … Beach moved to 1-1 in Region 3 play after moving past Groves 23-12. … Peach County got its first victory of the season and first for head coach Marquis Westbrook after beating Hardaway 47-6 at home. The Trojans led 20-0 at the half. … Coahulla Creek led 14-7 at the half before outscoring Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14-0 in the third quarter to take control. The Colts moved to 2-0 in Region 6 with the victory. … Lumpkin County led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at the half as the Indians moved to 1-0 in Region 7 play after a 49-14 victory against Pickens. … Unranked Crisp County played up three classes and came away with a 20-16 victory against Northside-Warner Robins. Crisp trailed 13-0 entering the second quarter and 13-12 at the half.

Week 6 Class 3A top-10 results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-4) lost to Class 7A No. 4 Colquitt County 50-42.

2. (2) Calvary Day (5-0) beat Savannah Christian 41-21.

3. (3) Stephens County (5-0) rested.

4. (4) Sandy Creek (5-1) beat Jackson 46-14.

5. (6) Mary Persons (4-1) beat Columbus 55-0.

6. (5) Savannah Christian (3-2) lost to Calvary Day 41-21.

7. (7) Thomasville (2-3) rested.

8. (8) Morgan County (4-1) rested.

9 (10) Lumpkin County (5-0) beat Pickens 49-14.

10. (NR) Carver-Atlanta (1-3) rested.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Judge in Trump RICO case orders protections for jurors8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sell out of NLDS and NLCS tickets
10h ago

Georgia film, TV workers relieved but cautious as writers near strike’s end
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
16h ago
The Latest

Strong quarterback performances propelling Class A’s top-ranked teams
57m ago
Week 6 review: Coffee ascends to No. 1 for first time
4h ago
Tift County coach to resign after season
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
17h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top