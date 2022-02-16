Carver-Columbus to hire Chattahoochee County coach Coffey

Coffey will replace Corey Joyner, whose resignation was announced this week. Coffey’s hire requires board approval, which is expected next week.

Coffey was on Carver’s staff for four seasons before taking the Spencer job in 2015. Spencer’s 19-15 record under Coffey is the Columbus school’s best three-year run since it joined the GHSA in 1968.