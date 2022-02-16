Hamburger icon
Carver-Columbus to hire Chattahoochee County coach Coffey

Carver-Columbus, the Class 4A football runner-up in 2021, will hire Pierre Coffey as its head coach, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported Wednesday.

Coffey will replace Corey Joyner, whose resignation was announced this week. Coffey’s hire requires board approval, which is expected next week.

Coffey was on Carver’s staff for four seasons before taking the Spencer job in 2015. Spencer’s 19-15 record under Coffey is the Columbus school’s best three-year run since it joined the GHSA in 1968.

Coffey led Chattahoochee County to 8-3 and 8-2 seasons.

Carver is coming off a 13-2 finish and deepest playoff run since winning Class 3A under Dell McGee, who is now UGA’s running backs coach. Joyner, Carver’s coach the past four seasons, has not joined another staff.

