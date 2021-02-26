Carrollton welcomes GHSA Game Day State Championship cheerleading competition

The GHSA Game Day State Championship will take flight this Saturday at Carrollton High School. Nearly 70 different routines will take place within the four different Divisions and it will start with Class 1A-2A programs. At last year’s Finals, Jeff Davis scored 80.0 points—edging second-place Trion’s 79.75 finish. Commerce, Aquinas and Atlanta Classical Academy rounded out the top 5 finishers. At this year’s Championship, Trion, Atlanta Classical Academy, Hebron Christian, Haralson County, Jeff Davis and Dade County will be vying for a Class 1A-2A state crown.
Morgan County returns as the team to beat in the Class 3A-4A field. Last year, the Bulldogs took the state title with an 80.75 score. Mary Persons came in second with a 79.25 score and Heritage-Catoosa earned a 79.25. Heritage-Catoosa scored an 81.25, however, a 2-point deduction dropped them down to third place. This year’s field features Morgan County in addition to Sonoraville, Monroe Area, Mary Persons, Hardaway and Heritage-Catoosa.
No team scored higher this past year than Lee County—which took the Class 5A-6A state title with an 86.50 finish. The Trojans comfortably edged second-place Wayne County’s 81.75 finish. South Effingham, Carrollton and Lakeside- Evans rounded out the top 5 finishers. This year, Lee County will lead a field of 13 total teams that will be competing in the loaded Class 5A-6A division. Joining the Trojans will be Wayne County, New Manchester, Calhoun, Woodland-Stockbridge, Habersham Central, Effingham County, Rome, Lanier, Mays, Buford, Carrollton and South Effingham.
Class 7A appears to be wide open with its nine-team field. Last year’s top finisher Mill Creek will not be making the trip this year after dominating with an 85.00 top finish and Milton will also not be appearing after scoring an 82.75 and coming in third at last year’s finals. Last year’s runner-up North Gwinnett (83.00) headlines this year’s field and West Forsyth (82.00) and Hillgrove (82.00) are also back after tying for fourth place last year. This trio of top finishers from a year ago will be flanked by Gainesville, Lambert, Campbell, Marietta, Discovery and Camden County.
The Game Day format showcases the school spirit and unique routines of each program. Each team will be given a chance to showcase its best sideline and crowd-leading material in the following categories: Fight Song, Band Chant and Crowd Leading.
When it comes to the Crowd Leading chant, the time begins with a buzzer and can be used as a transition to the floor routine. This performance emphasizes crowd involvement. The Fight Song is performed in a one-minute time limit of recorded band music. During this, each team will be allowed up to three consecutive eight counts with stunts, tumbling and jumps. The same skill restrictions of the Crowd Leading are applied to the Fight Song part.
When teams set up and take the floor there will be a three-minute time limit that will begin with the first beat of a Band Chant music. This starts one continuous performance that demonstrates all the Game Day elements. Additionally, there will be a situational element added after the qualifying round. This will be either an offense or defense situation that will come from an announcer-led que.
