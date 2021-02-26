Carrollton welcomes GHSA Game Day State Championship cheerleading competition

Morgan County returns as the team to beat in the Class 3A-4A field. Last year, the Bulldogs took the state title with an 80.75 score. Mary Persons came in second with a 79.25 score and Heritage-Catoosa earned a 79.25. Heritage-Catoosa scored an 81.25, however, a 2-point deduction dropped them down to third place. This year’s field features Morgan County in addition to Sonoraville, Monroe Area, Mary Persons, Hardaway and Heritage-Catoosa.

No team scored higher this past year than Lee County—which took the Class 5A-6A state title with an 86.50 finish. The Trojans comfortably edged second-place Wayne County’s 81.75 finish. South Effingham, Carrollton and Lakeside- Evans rounded out the top 5 finishers. This year, Lee County will lead a field of 13 total teams that will be competing in the loaded Class 5A-6A division. Joining the Trojans will be Wayne County, New Manchester, Calhoun, Woodland-Stockbridge, Habersham Central, Effingham County, Rome, Lanier, Mays, Buford, Carrollton and South Effingham.