Updated: Carrollton football hires former Cartersville coach King

Joey King, the coach who led Cartersville to two state football titles with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is taking the head coaching job at Carrollton, returning to Georgia after two years in the college ranks.
’'Pumped to be back in Georgia,’' King said in a text confirming the hire. Asked what brought him back, he said, ’'God and family.’'
’'Georgia is home, and there ain’t nothing like Friday nights here,’' King said. “Excited to be part of a community again, and I have a burn in my gut to lead. Definitely excited to call Carrollton home.’'
King was Cartersville’s head coach for five seasons, and his teams won region titles in each of them. He was the fastest in state history to reach 50 wins, in 52 games.
King, a 2001 Cedartown graduate, was on Carrollton’s staff from 2008 to 2013, coaching quarterbacks and running the offenses, under Rayvan Teague before becoming a head coach for the first time at Cartersville. Carrollton reached the state finals in 2010 and 2013 when King was on staff.
“Coach King understands the Trojan culture,” Carrollton principal David Brooks said in a release announcing the hire Monday. “That goes a long way in garnering the support of our athletes, parents and fans within our football tradition.”
At Cartersville, King won state titles in 2015 and 2016. He left to become wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina. He was on South Florida’s staff as tight ends coach last season.
Carrollton, a Class 6A school, reached the quarterfinals each of the past five seasons under Sean Calhoun, who resigned last week and took the coaching job at Vestavia Hills outside of Birmingham.
