Carrollton beats Jordan to win inaugural GHSA girls team duals wrestling state championship

The Trojans beat Jordan 48-36 in a closely contested finals. Carrollton got victories from Lilianna McKinley over Jordan’s Elina Morales in the 105-pound match. In the 115-pound match, Katlyn Thomas beat Alliyah Rone. Bailey Moore beat Paola Vazquez in the 130-pound match and Maggie Dudley beat Jo’Haylee Davis in the 135-pound match.

Madison Cooley (145 pounds) beat Taziyah Collins, Amazing Ackey (155) beat Taniya Thomas, Johana Mejia (170) defeated Malakia Sheffield and Hailey Lussier (190) beat Jame’la Moore to secure the championship for Carrollton.