Camden County football coach Sphire returns to Kentucky

Highlands High of Fort Thomas, Ky., announced Thursday that it had hired Sphire. Fort Thomas is a suburb of Kentucky, and Highlands is a Class 5A school whose football team finished 5-6 last season.

“Growing up in Kentucky and coaching in this state for as long as I did, I know firsthand that Highlands is one of the best schools, academically and athletically, in the Commonwealth,’' Sphire said in a news release from Highlands’ school district. “Its tradition of excellence speaks for itself. The football program is built around champions and championships. And I can’t wait to work with the tremendous young men in the program.”