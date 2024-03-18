BreakingNews
Camden County defends at GHSA Riflery State Championships

By Score Atlanta
47 minutes ago

Camden County defended its state championship as the GHSA Riflery season closed at the Ware County Shooting Complex over the weekend.

The victory marked the program’s second title after capturing the first championship last season when the Wildcats set the state championship team record of 1,175 points.

The Wildcats fired a 2,338-point team total in the three-position air rifle format to best Tallulah Falls (2,328) and East Coweta (2,324). Statesboro’s Katlyn Sullivan was the individual champion with a score of 466.9 points, narrowly beating Camden’s Jordan DeJesus (465.3) and Lumpkin’s Liv Lusky (453.2).

