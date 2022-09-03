Cambridge 43, Alpharetta 38

“We’ve had these games before where we were down,” Bears coach Craig Bennett said. “We feel like we’re never out of it, especially with our run game. As well as we had our running game going tonight, it helped slow the game down a little bit and keep their explosive offense off the field.”

The Raiders (1-1), of 6A, built a two touchdown lead with a 21-0 second quarter, scoring on a Jake Gil 8-yard run and Ben Guthrie touchdown passes of 4 and 40 yards. After Gil’s score tied the game at 14, the Bears turned the ball over when miscommunication on a handoff led to a sack and fumble, which the Raiders recovered on the Cambridge 4. On the second play of Alpharetta’s ensuing drive, they had a bad snap of their own, but Guthrie recovered the ball, scrambled about 15 yards backwards to elude Bears defenders, and delivered a strike to Amauri Anderson of his back foot to give the Raiders the lead.