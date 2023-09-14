BreakingNews
Cam Jones named Falcons Coach of the Week

Credit: Duluth

Credit: Duluth

By AJC Sports
7 minutes ago
Coach Jones has led Duluth to new heights on the field while showcasing his coaching prowess and displaying the positive changes he has brought to the program since taking over in 2019. These are qualities which helped Jones to win the third Falcons Coach of the Week award.

He narrowly beat out Druid Hills coach Frederick Green and Stephens County’s Wesley Tankersley.

Duluth is 3-0 this season, the program’s best start since 1985, after beating M.L. King, Jackson County and Chamblee. Coach Jones’ strategic approach and leadership have undoubtedly reinvigorated the team and ignited excitement within the community.

His ability to break through longstanding records and traditions demonstrates his ability to drive positive change and inspire his team. This historical context highlights the extraordinary nature of his coaching and leadership.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

