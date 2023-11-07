Calvary Day, Lumpkin County enter playoffs with 10-0 records

Two teams capped undefeated 10-0 seasons as the regular season gave way to the first round of the playoffs, and the classification’s eight regions each sent four teams to fill out the bracket last weekend.
Top-ranked Calvary Day (10-0, 7-0) earned a forfeit victory over Beach in Region to secure the team’s third consecutive undefeated regular season. But No. 5 Lumpkin County’s (10-0, 6-0) 42-7 victory against West Hall in Region 7 play was historic.
The Indians have been playing football since 1961, and in head coach Heath Webb’s second season, Lumpkin’s first-ever undefeated season marked Webb’s 18th victory and moved him to fourth place all-time for victories in program history.
Webb, who has coached at North Paulding, Winder-Barrow, and most recently, Gainesville, trails former Lumpkin coaches George Hoblitzell (2000-2005, 31 victories), Tommy Jones (2006-2012, 27 victories) and Bobby Rich (1976-1980, 22 victories).
Here’s how each of the eight regions finished:.
Region 1: Carver-Columbus won the program’s 15th region title with Crisp County, Thomasville and Monroe as the other seeds.
Region 2: Mary Persons won the program’s 20th region championship, with Upson-Lee, Peach County and Jackson following.
Region 3: Calvary Day won the program’s ninth region title and will be joined by No. 4 Savannah Christian, Savannah Country Day and Long County in the playoffs.
Region 4: No. 7 Morgan County avenged last year’s loss and beat Harlem 35-21 to win the program’s 12th region championship. Harlem, Hephzibah and Richmond Academy fill the playoff seedings.
Region 5: No. 2 Cedar Grove beat Carver-Atlanta 24-14 to win the team’s 10th region title. No. 8 Sandy Creek, Douglass and Carver-Atlanta follow.
Region 6: Adairsville beat Coahulla Creek 28-21 to win the team’s 10th region title and will be joined in the playoffs by Bremen, Ringgold and Gordon Lee.
Region 7: Wesleyan, White County and Gilmer will fill the playoff bracket behind region champion Lumpkin County.
Region 8: No. 2 Stephens County lost to Hebron Christian Friday but still won the league title to finish ahead of Oconee County, Monroe Area and Hebron.
Class 3A first-round schedule
Friday games
R4 #3 Hephzibah at R1 #2 No. 10 Crisp County
R3 #4 Long County at R2 #1 No. 3 Mary Persons
R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Bremen
R8 #4 Hebron Christian at R5 #1 No. 2 Cedar Grove
R1 #3 Thomasville at R4 #2 Harlem
R2 #4 Jackson at R3 #1 No. 1 Calvary Day
R6 #3 Ringgold at R7 #2 Wesleyan
R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 No. 6 Stephens County
R5 #3 Douglass at R8 #2 Oconee County
R6 #4 Gordon Lee at R7 #1 No. 5 Lumpkin County
R2 #3 Peach County at R3 #2 No. 4 Savannah Christian
R1 #4 Monroe at R4 #1 No. 7 Morgan County
R8 #3 Monroe Area at R5 #2 No. 8 Sandy Creek
R7 #4 Gilmer at R6 #1 Adairsville
R3 #3 Savannah Country Day at R2 #2 Upson-Lee
R4 #4 Richmond Academy at R1 #1 No. 9 Carver-Columbus
