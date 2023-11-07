Calvary Day, Lumpkin County enter playoffs with 10-0 records

Top-ranked Calvary Day (10-0, 7-0) earned a forfeit victory over Beach in Region to secure the team’s third consecutive undefeated regular season. But No. 5 Lumpkin County’s (10-0, 6-0) 42-7 victory against West Hall in Region 7 play was historic.

The Indians have been playing football since 1961, and in head coach Heath Webb’s second season, Lumpkin’s first-ever undefeated season marked Webb’s 18th victory and moved him to fourth place all-time for victories in program history.

Webb, who has coached at North Paulding, Winder-Barrow, and most recently, Gainesville, trails former Lumpkin coaches George Hoblitzell (2000-2005, 31 victories), Tommy Jones (2006-2012, 27 victories) and Bobby Rich (1976-1980, 22 victories).

Here’s how each of the eight regions finished:.

Region 1: Carver-Columbus won the program’s 15th region title with Crisp County, Thomasville and Monroe as the other seeds.

Region 2: Mary Persons won the program’s 20th region championship, with Upson-Lee, Peach County and Jackson following.

Region 3: Calvary Day won the program’s ninth region title and will be joined by No. 4 Savannah Christian, Savannah Country Day and Long County in the playoffs.

Region 4: No. 7 Morgan County avenged last year’s loss and beat Harlem 35-21 to win the program’s 12th region championship. Harlem, Hephzibah and Richmond Academy fill the playoff seedings.

Region 5: No. 2 Cedar Grove beat Carver-Atlanta 24-14 to win the team’s 10th region title. No. 8 Sandy Creek, Douglass and Carver-Atlanta follow.

Region 6: Adairsville beat Coahulla Creek 28-21 to win the team’s 10th region title and will be joined in the playoffs by Bremen, Ringgold and Gordon Lee.

Region 7: Wesleyan, White County and Gilmer will fill the playoff bracket behind region champion Lumpkin County.

Region 8: No. 2 Stephens County lost to Hebron Christian Friday but still won the league title to finish ahead of Oconee County, Monroe Area and Hebron.

Class 3A first-round schedule

Friday games

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R1 #2 No. 10 Crisp County

R3 #4 Long County at R2 #1 No. 3 Mary Persons

R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Bremen

R8 #4 Hebron Christian at R5 #1 No. 2 Cedar Grove

R1 #3 Thomasville at R4 #2 Harlem

R2 #4 Jackson at R3 #1 No. 1 Calvary Day

R6 #3 Ringgold at R7 #2 Wesleyan

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 No. 6 Stephens County

R5 #3 Douglass at R8 #2 Oconee County

R6 #4 Gordon Lee at R7 #1 No. 5 Lumpkin County

R2 #3 Peach County at R3 #2 No. 4 Savannah Christian

R1 #4 Monroe at R4 #1 No. 7 Morgan County

R8 #3 Monroe Area at R5 #2 No. 8 Sandy Creek

R7 #4 Gilmer at R6 #1 Adairsville

R3 #3 Savannah Country Day at R2 #2 Upson-Lee

R4 #4 Richmond Academy at R1 #1 No. 9 Carver-Columbus