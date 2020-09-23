Calhoun County to play football after canceling season last month

''We’re back up and going to try to play,'' said Calhoun County assistant John Williams, who has coached at the Albany-area school for more than 20 years. ''When you don’t have it, these kids miss it. You have to have something for them to do that’s constructive and give them some normalcy, which is what they’re missing.''

Williams said the school originally canceled instead of postponing to be extra cautious. That decision came shortly after neighboring Albany’s three high schools suspended sports. Williams said seeing other local teams play, coupled with the start of college football, played a role in the decision to reopen sports.