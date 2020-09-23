Calhoun County to play football after canceling season last month

Six weeks after canceling its football season because of COVID-19, Calhoun County is on the field again and hoping to play its region schedule starting next month.
''We’re back up and going to try to play,'' said Calhoun County assistant John Williams, who has coached at the Albany-area school for more than 20 years. ''When you don’t have it, these kids miss it. You have to have something for them to do that’s constructive and give them some normalcy, which is what they’re missing.''
Williams said the school originally canceled instead of postponing to be extra cautious. That decision came shortly after neighboring Albany’s three high schools suspended sports. Williams said seeing other local teams play, coupled with the start of college football, played a role in the decision to reopen sports.
Calhoun County, one of the GHSA’s smallest football-playing schools with about 200 students in its high school, is a member of Region 1-A Public with Baconton Charter, Miller County, Mitchell County, Pataula Charter, Pelham, Randolph-Clay, Seminole County and Terrell County.
Williams said he hoped Calhoun County’s first game would be Oct. 2 or Oct. 9. The only game officially back on the GHSA’s schedules is a an Oct. 16 date at Seminole County.
Calhoun County had been one of nine GHSA teams to cancel football. Others were Rockdale County, Salem and Heritage of Rockdale County Schools and Clarkston, Our Lady of Mercy, Riverside Military, Stewart County and Twiggs County.
