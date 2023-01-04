Burke County football coach Parker retires; won 208 games, 2011 state title

Parker said he hadn’t lost any enthusiasm for the job.

“I always thought that when I got ready to retire that it would be because I’m exhausted and didn’t want to do it anymore, but that’s not exactly how it happened,’' Parker said. “There’s so much to this just I’m going to miss, but at the end of the day, I don’t trust myself to coach and not get emotionally invested and stressed out, and there’s my family, and I don’t think my wife would’ve been entire comfortable with me coaching and her not always being around.”

Parker’s 2011 Burke County team finished 14-1 and won the Class 3A championship with a 28-14 victory over Peach County.

Parker is one of fewer than 20 Georgia coaches to win state titles as a coach and player. He was a member of Mitchell-Baker’s 1983 championship team.