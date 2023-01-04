BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: EF0 tornado confirmed in Coweta County
ajc logo
X

Burke County football coach Parker retires; won 208 games, 2011 state title

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Eric Parker, who won seven region titles and a state championship as Burke County’s football coach since 2007, retired Wednesday.

Parker also coached at Laney in Augusta from 1997 to 2006, and his record over 26 seasons was 208-102. His 208 victories ranked 10th among active GHSA coaches.

Parker suffered a heart attack this season during an Oct. 31 game against Wayne County and was airlifted to a hospital. He recovered quickly but did not return to full-time coaching. His final team was 9-3 and reached the Class 4A second round.

Parker told AJC.com that the heart attack played a role in his decision but that he had let his principal and superintendent know a year ago that the 2022 might be his last. It was his 33 on high school football sidelines.

“With the health scare that I had in October, that expedited the matter,’’ Parker said. “I’m not sure that I wouldn’t have retired anyway, but I took that as a sign from the good Lord that it was time. We had a great run, and I had a lot of fun.”

Parker said he hadn’t lost any enthusiasm for the job.

“I always thought that when I got ready to retire that it would be because I’m exhausted and didn’t want to do it anymore, but that’s not exactly how it happened,’' Parker said. “There’s so much to this just I’m going to miss, but at the end of the day, I don’t trust myself to coach and not get emotionally invested and stressed out, and there’s my family, and I don’t think my wife would’ve been entire comfortable with me coaching and her not always being around.”

Parker’s 2011 Burke County team finished 14-1 and won the Class 3A championship with a 28-14 victory over Peach County.

Parker is one of fewer than 20 Georgia coaches to win state titles as a coach and player. He was a member of Mitchell-Baker’s 1983 championship team.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Numbers tell story about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
22h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech fundraising initiative exceeds $9.5 million
20h ago

Credit: Kayla Renie/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs carry momentum into SEC opener vs. Auburn
3h ago

Credit: Kayla Renie/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs carry momentum into SEC opener vs. Auburn
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia expects injured Bulldogs to be back for national title game
22h ago
The Latest

GHSA to discuss instant replay, seating requirements, NIL deals Monday
16m ago
Class 6A blog: Where teams stand as 2023 begins
20h ago
Class 7A blog: A closer look at top 5 girls basketball teams
22h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
19h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top