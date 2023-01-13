ajc logo
Buford’s Sturzoiu named Gatorade volleyball player of year

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Buford outside hitter Ashley Sturzoiu was named Friday the Gatorade volleyball player of the year.

Sturzoiu led Buford to the Class 7A championship, a 38-5 record and a No. 10 national ranking by MaxPreps this past season, when she recorded 487 kills, a .457 kill percentage, 302 digs, 71 aces and 20 blocks.

A 6-foot senior, Sturzoiu has signed with Mississippi State and is enrolled.

The Gatorade award also considers character and academic excellence. Sturzoiu has a 3.7 GPA. She has volunteered in her community, helping package Thanksgiving meals and raising money for families in need during Christmas.

Recent Gatorade Georgia volleyball players of the year include Cheridyn Leverette of Eagle’s Landing Christian, Ngozi Iloh of McIntosh, Savannah Bray of Etowah and Gabby Gonzales of Walton.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

