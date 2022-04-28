Buford pitcher Lesko, projected top-10 draft pick, has Tommy John surgery

Through last Tuesday, Lesko was 6-0 with an 0.93 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 29 innings in his final high school season. Also a middle infielder, he was hitting .381 with 10 extra-base hits in 62 at-bats. Lesko has signed with Vanderbilt.

The surgery doesn’t necessarily dampen Lesko’s status as a prospect. The Blue Jays in 2021 used their No. 19 overall pick to draft Gunnar Hoglund, a pitcher who had been projected to go in the top 10 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. Lesko’s surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team physician.