Brunswick’s Pender takes North Hall job; football openings now at 55 with 30 filled (list)

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

North Hall on Friday announced the hiring of Sean Pender, who was Stetson Bennett’s high school football coach and led Brunswick to its first 10-win season this century in 2021.

Pender is the 30th football coach hired by GHSA teams this offseason. There have been 55 openings.

In another recent hire, Meadowcreek took on Collins Hill assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Todd Wofford. Wofford was Central Gwinnett’s head coach 2010 to 2019.

Pender had been at Brunswick for five seasons. His teams were 35-21 overall and 11-1 with a Region 2-6A championship this past season.

Pender also has been head coach at Pierce County, Crisp County and Brantley County. He was the head coach of two University of Georgia starters in the national championship game victory over Alabama. Bennett played for Pender at Pierce County, and tackle Warren McClendon played for him at Brunswick.

North Hall was 6-5 last season under David Bishop, who had guided the Trojans since 2014. North Hall has made the playoffs each of the past seven seasons but hasn’t gone past the second round since 2012.

Below are the 55 reported openings and 30 hires. A typical offseason will see as many as 90-100 openings and hires.

ACE Charter: Sam Zenders (Hired Keith Hatcher)

Adairsville: Erc Bishop (Hired Jonathan Cudd)

Archer: Andy Dyer

B.E.S.T. Academy: Josh Moore

Bacon County: Keith Gosse (Hired Mark Wilson)

Berkmar: Willie Gary

Brookstone: Blair Harrison (Hired Rance Gillespie)

Brunswick: Sean Pender

Colquitt County: Justin Rodgers (Hired Sean Calhoun)

Cook: Jamie Rodgers (Hired Byron Slack)

East Paulding: Billy Shackelford (Hired Chris Hirschfield)

Gainesville: Heath Webb (Hired Josh Niblett)

Greene County: Larry Milligan (Hired Terrence Banks)

Greenville: Tyler Wynn

Groves: James Latimore

Harris County: Jamie Fox

Hart County: Rance Gillespie (Hired Cory Dickerson)

Heritage-Conyers: Eddie Snell

Houston County: Ryan Crawford (Hired Jeremy Edwards)

Jasper County: Aaron Pitts (Hired Ashley Henderson)

Jefferson: Gene Cathcart

Jordan: Dale Overton

Kell: Brett Sloan (Hired Bobby May)

Kendrick: Andre Slappey

Lanier: David Willingham

Locust Grove: Mark Miller

Lumpkin County: Caleb Sorrells (Hired Heath Webb)

McIntosh: Lee Belknap (Hired Derek Smith)

Meadowcreek: Terrance Banks (Hired Todd Wofford)

Midtown: Kevin Clark

Milton: Adam Clack (Hired Ben Reaves)

Mount de Sales: Keith Hatcher (Hired Gray Yates)

Mundy’s Mill: Dewayne Davis (Hired Earthwind Moreland)

Murray County: Chadwick Brewer

North Hall: David Bishop (Hired Sean Pender)

Ola: Ryan Angel

Pace Academy: Chris Slade

Paulding County: Van Spence (Hired Umbrah Brown)

Peachtree Ridge: Reggie Stancil

Pelham: Lamar Landing

Rabun County: Jaybo Shaw (Hired Michael Davis)

Ridegland: Kip Klein (Hired Craig Pritchett)

Seckinger: New school

Stratford Academy: Mark Farriba (Hired Chance Jones)

Sumter County: Ross Couch

Taylor County: Robert Yevak (Hired Brandon Byram)

Temple: Scotty Ward (Hired Cory Nix)

Thomas County Central: Ashley Henderson (Hired Justin Rogers)

Tucker: James Thomson

Turner County: Kevious Johnson

Washington County: Joel Ingram

Wayne County: Ken Cribb (Hired Jaybo Shaw)

Westlake: Bobby May

White County: Tim Cokely (Hired Chad Bennett)

Woodland-Cartersville: Tony Plott (Hired Brandon Haywood)

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

