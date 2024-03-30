Brooks County coach Freeman resigns

Maurice Freeman, a 250-game winner who led alma mater Brooks County to state titles in 1994 and 2021, resigned Friday and is expected to take an out-of-state job.
Brooks County Schools announced the news and Josh McFather would be promoted to head coach on an interim basis.
Freeman told the AJC on Friday that he was a candidate for jobs in Alabama and Florida but had made no decision.
Freeman is leaving his home state after working as head coach for 30 seasons.
Freeman’s win total ranked third among active GHSA coaches behind Marist’s Alan Chadwick and Calvary Day’s Mark Stroud. Freeman’s 250 victories are the second-most among African American coaches in Georgia all-time behind Buck Godfrey’s 274.
About the Author
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com