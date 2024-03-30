High School Sports Blog

Brooks County coach Freeman resigns

Footballs are shown on the field before the game between Grayson and Parkview at Parkview High School, Friday, November 3, 2023, in Lilburn, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Footballs are shown on the field before the game between Grayson and Parkview at Parkview High School, Friday, November 3, 2023, in Lilburn, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a
By
23 minutes ago

Maurice Freeman, a 250-game winner who led alma mater Brooks County to state titles in 1994 and 2021, resigned Friday and is expected to take an out-of-state job.

Brooks County Schools announced the news and Josh McFather would be promoted to head coach on an interim basis.

Freeman told the AJC on Friday that he was a candidate for jobs in Alabama and Florida but had made no decision.

Freeman is leaving his home state after working as head coach for 30 seasons.

Freeman’s win total ranked third among active GHSA coaches behind Marist’s Alan Chadwick and Calvary Day’s Mark Stroud. Freeman’s 250 victories are the second-most among African American coaches in Georgia all-time behind Buck Godfrey’s 274.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2024 session will Kemp sign into law? 1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia approves Delta-8 and CBD age limits, testing requirements
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school spring sports scores
Cedar Grove hires Roderick Moore as football coach
Baseball blog: A look at eight No. 1-ranked teams
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’