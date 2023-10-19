Brandon Harwell named Falcons Coach of the Week

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Coach Brandon Harwell led the Blessed Trinity girls to a state championship in Class 7A in 2022, but his leadership skills and care for his team both extend beyond the playing field. Qualities like that helped Harwell narrowly beat out Hillgrove’s Justin Deshon and Harlem’s Mark Boiter to win the eighth Falcons Coach of the Week award.

In his 23rd year coaching high school sports, Harwell has coached flag football, tackle football, basketball, and baseball. However, he always says that he has never loved coaching a sport as much as he enjoys coaching flag football. He truly has changed the lives of all the girls on his team, and as he often says, he believes the most important achievements in his career are the relationships fostered with his players.

He has helped coaches build feeder programs at Blessed Trinity, as well as in other high schools and has assisted in helping high schools start flag football programs. He has built an incredibly strong program from the ground up, and this past year, due to his coaching and due to the team’s reputation, a quarter of the school’s female population came out to tryouts for the flag football team.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

