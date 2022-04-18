ajc logo
Boys soccer playoffs: A quick breakdown on where things stand after Round 1

By Seth Ellerbee
22 minutes ago

The first round of the GHSA boys soccer playoffs is in the books, and the second round is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Let’s look at the opening round and see what it left us for Round 2:

Class 7A

No. 1 seeds still alive: Lambert, Harrison, Tift County, Brookwood, Meadowcreek, Pebblebrook, Roswell.

Upsets(s): West Forsyth, the No. 4 Seed from Region 6 defeated Region 8 No. 1 Collins Hill. The Eagles were ranked No. 6 entering the playoffs; West Forsyth was unranked.

Best second-round matchup: No. 2 Peachtree Ridge at No. 3 Pebblebrook.

Class 6A

No. 1 seeds still alive: All No. 1 seeds survived the first round -- Dalton, Glynn Academy, River Ridge, Lakeside-DeKalb, Lassiter, Grovetown, Central Gwinnett, Lee County.

Upset(s): There were not any big upsets in the opening round, but a few No. 3 seeds beat higher-seeded opponents: R4 #3 Tucker beat R2 #2 Statesboro 6-0, R3 #3 Evans beat R1 #2 Valdosta 2-1, and R6 #3 Osborne beat R8 #2 Dacula 2-0.

Best second-round matchup: Region 6 No. 2 Kennesaw Mountain vs. Region 4 No. 1 Lakeside-DeKalb. Kennesaw entered the playoffs ranked No. 9, and Lakeside entered at No. 3.

Class 5A

No. 1 seeds still alive: St. Pius X, McIntosh, Ware County, Midtown, Woodward Academy, Johnson-Gainesville, Veterans.

Upset(s): One No. 4 seed is still alive after Region 2 No. 4 Northgate upended Region 4 No. 1 Union Grove 3-2.

Best second-round matchup: Region 2 No. 1 seed McIntosh is ranked No. 3 and will host Region 8 No. 2 seed and No. 4-ranked Clarke Central.

Class 4A

No. 1 seeds still alive: Columbus, Southeast Whitfield, West Laurens, Benedictine, North Oconee, Thomas County Central.

Upset(s): Two No. 4 seeds beat top-seeded programs in the first round. Region 7 No. 3 Cedartown beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro, the Region 5 No. 1 seed, 3-0, and Region 8 No. 4 East Hall beat Region 6 No. 1 Druid Hills 2-1.

Best second-round matchup: Top-ranked Columbus will host No. 6-ranked Jefferson. No. 2-ranked LaGrange will travel to No. 5-ranked North Oconee.

Class 3A

No. 1 seeds still alive: All of them -- Greater Atlanta Christian, Pike County, West Hall, Morgan County, North Murray, Southeast Bulloch, Oconee County, Tattnall County.

Upset(s): No real upsets occurred in the first round, but Region 3 No. 3 Savannah Arts beat Region 1 No. 2 Long County 2-1, and Region 2 No. 3 Peach County beat Region 4 No. 2 Harlem 3-2.

Best second-round matchups: No. 1-ranked Pike County will play at home against No. 8 East Jackson. No. 10 Coahulla Creek will travel to No. 9 Morgan County.

Class 2A

No. 1 seeds still alive: Bremen, Toombs County, Gordon Central, Lovett, Lamar County, Union County, Thomasville.

Upset(s): One No. 4 seed, Vidalia, is still alive. The Region 2 program beat Region 4 No. 1 Putnam County 2-1.

Best second-round matchups: No. 10 Woodville-Tompkins vs. No. 6 Union County and No. 5 Thomasville vs. No. 8 Coosa.

Class A Public

No. 1 seeds still alive: Chattahoochee County, Atkinson County, ACE Charter (BYE), Dooly County, Dalton Academy, Claxton (BYE), Bryan County (BYE).

Upset(s): No. 4 seed Trion defeated Region 8 No. 1 and No. 3-ranked Social Circle 3-1 and is the only No. 4 seed still alive.

Best second-round matchups: No. 5 Lake Oconee Academy vs. No. 6 Atkinson County and No. 7 Drew Charter vs. No. 8 Dooly County.

Class A Private

No. 1 seeds still alive: Atlanta International, Paideia, Walker, St. Anne Pacelli, Pinecrest Academy, Savannah Country Day, Athens Academy, First Presbyterian.

Upset(s): All top-seeded teams are still alive. But Region 6 No. 3 King’s Ridge beat Region 8 No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian; Region 3 No. 3 Calvary Day beat Region 1 No. 2 Tattnall Square, and Region 5 No. 3 Wesleyan beat Region 7 No. 2 Christian Heritage.

Best second-round matchups: No. 6 Providence Christian vs. No. 7 Savannah Country Day and No. 4 Athens Academy vs. No. 8 Landmark Christian.

[Note: Follow the links for the boys playoff brackets to see the full results from the first round.]

Class 7A Second Round (April 19)

R3 #2 No. 8 Walton vs. R5 #1 Roswell

R8 #2 No. 2 Peachtree Ridge vs. R2 #1 No. 3 Pebblebrook

R3 #3 Hillgrove vs. R7 #1 Meadowcreek

R6 #2 Forsyth Central vs. R4 #1 Brookwood

R4 #2 Parkview vs. R6 #1 Lambert

R7 #3 Dunwoody vs. R3 #1 Harrison

R2 #2 Campbell vs. R6 #4 West Forsyth

R5 #3 Alpharetta vs. R1 #1 Tift County

Class 6A Second Round (April 21)

R3 #2 Lakeside Evans vs. R5 #1 Dalton

R6 #3 Osborne vs. R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R3 #3 Evans vs. R7 #1 River Ridge

R6 #2 Kennesaw Mountain vs. R4 #1 Lakeside-DeKalb

R4 #2 North Atlanta vs. R6 #1 Lassiter

R5 #2 Rome vs. R3 #1 Grovetown

R4 #3 Tucker vs. R8 #1 Central Gwinnett

R7 #2 Riverwood vs. R1 #1 Lee County

Class 5A Second Round (April 19)

R3 #2 Forest Park vs. R5 #1 St. Pius X

R8 #2 Clarke Central vs. R2 #1 McIntosh

R1 #2 Ware County vs. R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R6 #2 Villa Rica vs. R2 #4 Northgate

R2 #3 Starr’s Mill vs. R6 #1 Midtown

R5 #2 Northview vs. R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R4 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge vs. R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville

Class 4A Second Round (April 21)

R3 #2 Islands vs. R7 #4 Cedartown

R8 #2 Jefferson vs. R2 #1 Columbus

R1 #2 Cairo vs. R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield

R6 #2 Marist vs. R4 #1 West Laurens

R4 #2 Spalding vs. R8 #4 East Hall

R7 #3 Pickens vs. R3 #1 Benedictine

R2 #2 LaGrange vs. R8 #1 North Oconee

R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield vs. R1 #1 Thomas County Central

Class 3A Second Round (April 19)

R3 #2 Windsor Forest vs. R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R8 #2 East Jackson vs. R2 #1 Pike County

R3 #3 Savannah Arts vs. R7 #1 West Hall

R6 #2 Coahulla Creek vs. R4 #1 Morgan County

R2 #3 Peach County vs. R6 #1 North Murray

R5 #2 Westminster vs. R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch

R2 #2 Mary Persons vs. R8 #1 Oconee County

R7 #2 East Forsyth vs. R1 #1 Tattnall County

Class 2A Second Round (April 21)

R1 #3 Berrien vs. R5 #1 Bremen

R8 #2 Rabun County vs. R2 #1 Toombs County

R1 #2 Fitzgerald vs. R7 #1 Gordon Central

R6 #2 Pace Academy vs. R2 #4 Vidalia

R2 #3 Bacon County vs. R6 #1 Lovett

R5 #2 Callaway vs. R3 #1 Lamar County

R2 #2 Woodville-Tompkins vs. R8 #1 Union County

R7 #2 Coosa vs. R1 #1 Thomasville

Class A Public Second Round (April 19)

R5 #1 Chattahoochee County vs. R3 #2 Portal

R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy vs. R2 #1 Atkinson County

R3 #3 Metter vs. R7 #1 ACE Charter

R6 #2 Drew Charter vs. R4 #1 Dooly County

R2 #3 Lanier County vs. R6 #1 Dalton Academy

R5 #2 Macon County vs. R3 #1 Claxton

R2 #2 Brooks County vs. R6 #4 Trion

R7 #2 Georgia Military vs. R3 #4 Bryan County

Class A Private Second Round (April 19)

R3 #2 Savannah Christian vs. R5 #1 Atlanta International

R6 #3 Kings Ridge vs. R2 #1 Paideia

R3 #3 Calvary Day vs. R7 #1 Walker

R6 #2 Fellowship Christian vs. R4 #1 St Anne-Pacelli

R4 #2 Heritage, Newnan vs. R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy

R5 #2 Providence Christian vs. R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R2 #2 Landmark Christian vs. R8 #1 Athens Academy

R5 #3 Wesleyan vs. R1 #1 First Presbyterian

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
