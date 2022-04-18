Boys soccer playoffs: A quick breakdown on where things stand after Round 1

The first round of the GHSA boys soccer playoffs is in the books, and the second round is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday this week.
Let’s look at the opening round and see what it left us for Round 2:
Class 7A
No. 1 seeds still alive: Lambert, Harrison, Tift County, Brookwood, Meadowcreek, Pebblebrook, Roswell.
Upsets(s): West Forsyth, the No. 4 Seed from Region 6 defeated Region 8 No. 1 Collins Hill. The Eagles were ranked No. 6 entering the playoffs; West Forsyth was unranked.
Best second-round matchup: No. 2 Peachtree Ridge at No. 3 Pebblebrook.
Class 6A
No. 1 seeds still alive: All No. 1 seeds survived the first round -- Dalton, Glynn Academy, River Ridge, Lakeside-DeKalb, Lassiter, Grovetown, Central Gwinnett, Lee County.
Upset(s): There were not any big upsets in the opening round, but a few No. 3 seeds beat higher-seeded opponents: R4 #3 Tucker beat R2 #2 Statesboro 6-0, R3 #3 Evans beat R1 #2 Valdosta 2-1, and R6 #3 Osborne beat R8 #2 Dacula 2-0.
Best second-round matchup: Region 6 No. 2 Kennesaw Mountain vs. Region 4 No. 1 Lakeside-DeKalb. Kennesaw entered the playoffs ranked No. 9, and Lakeside entered at No. 3.
Class 5A
No. 1 seeds still alive: St. Pius X, McIntosh, Ware County, Midtown, Woodward Academy, Johnson-Gainesville, Veterans.
Upset(s): One No. 4 seed is still alive after Region 2 No. 4 Northgate upended Region 4 No. 1 Union Grove 3-2.
Best second-round matchup: Region 2 No. 1 seed McIntosh is ranked No. 3 and will host Region 8 No. 2 seed and No. 4-ranked Clarke Central.
Class 4A
No. 1 seeds still alive: Columbus, Southeast Whitfield, West Laurens, Benedictine, North Oconee, Thomas County Central.
Upset(s): Two No. 4 seeds beat top-seeded programs in the first round. Region 7 No. 3 Cedartown beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro, the Region 5 No. 1 seed, 3-0, and Region 8 No. 4 East Hall beat Region 6 No. 1 Druid Hills 2-1.
Best second-round matchup: Top-ranked Columbus will host No. 6-ranked Jefferson. No. 2-ranked LaGrange will travel to No. 5-ranked North Oconee.
Class 3A
No. 1 seeds still alive: All of them -- Greater Atlanta Christian, Pike County, West Hall, Morgan County, North Murray, Southeast Bulloch, Oconee County, Tattnall County.
Upset(s): No real upsets occurred in the first round, but Region 3 No. 3 Savannah Arts beat Region 1 No. 2 Long County 2-1, and Region 2 No. 3 Peach County beat Region 4 No. 2 Harlem 3-2.
Best second-round matchups: No. 1-ranked Pike County will play at home against No. 8 East Jackson. No. 10 Coahulla Creek will travel to No. 9 Morgan County.
Class 2A
No. 1 seeds still alive: Bremen, Toombs County, Gordon Central, Lovett, Lamar County, Union County, Thomasville.
Upset(s): One No. 4 seed, Vidalia, is still alive. The Region 2 program beat Region 4 No. 1 Putnam County 2-1.
Best second-round matchups: No. 10 Woodville-Tompkins vs. No. 6 Union County and No. 5 Thomasville vs. No. 8 Coosa.
Class A Public
No. 1 seeds still alive: Chattahoochee County, Atkinson County, ACE Charter (BYE), Dooly County, Dalton Academy, Claxton (BYE), Bryan County (BYE).
Upset(s): No. 4 seed Trion defeated Region 8 No. 1 and No. 3-ranked Social Circle 3-1 and is the only No. 4 seed still alive.
Best second-round matchups: No. 5 Lake Oconee Academy vs. No. 6 Atkinson County and No. 7 Drew Charter vs. No. 8 Dooly County.
Class A Private
No. 1 seeds still alive: Atlanta International, Paideia, Walker, St. Anne Pacelli, Pinecrest Academy, Savannah Country Day, Athens Academy, First Presbyterian.
Upset(s): All top-seeded teams are still alive. But Region 6 No. 3 King’s Ridge beat Region 8 No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian; Region 3 No. 3 Calvary Day beat Region 1 No. 2 Tattnall Square, and Region 5 No. 3 Wesleyan beat Region 7 No. 2 Christian Heritage.
Best second-round matchups: No. 6 Providence Christian vs. No. 7 Savannah Country Day and No. 4 Athens Academy vs. No. 8 Landmark Christian.
[Note: Follow the links for the boys playoff brackets to see the full results from the first round.]
Class 7A Second Round (April 19)
R3 #2 No. 8 Walton vs. R5 #1 Roswell
R8 #2 No. 2 Peachtree Ridge vs. R2 #1 No. 3 Pebblebrook
R3 #3 Hillgrove vs. R7 #1 Meadowcreek
R6 #2 Forsyth Central vs. R4 #1 Brookwood
R4 #2 Parkview vs. R6 #1 Lambert
R7 #3 Dunwoody vs. R3 #1 Harrison
R2 #2 Campbell vs. R6 #4 West Forsyth
R5 #3 Alpharetta vs. R1 #1 Tift County
Class 6A Second Round (April 21)
R3 #2 Lakeside Evans vs. R5 #1 Dalton
R6 #3 Osborne vs. R2 #1 Glynn Academy
R3 #3 Evans vs. R7 #1 River Ridge
R6 #2 Kennesaw Mountain vs. R4 #1 Lakeside-DeKalb
R4 #2 North Atlanta vs. R6 #1 Lassiter
R5 #2 Rome vs. R3 #1 Grovetown
R4 #3 Tucker vs. R8 #1 Central Gwinnett
R7 #2 Riverwood vs. R1 #1 Lee County
Class 5A Second Round (April 19)
R3 #2 Forest Park vs. R5 #1 St. Pius X
R8 #2 Clarke Central vs. R2 #1 McIntosh
R1 #2 Ware County vs. R7 #1 Blessed Trinity
R6 #2 Villa Rica vs. R2 #4 Northgate
R2 #3 Starr’s Mill vs. R6 #1 Midtown
R5 #2 Northview vs. R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R4 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge vs. R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville
Class 4A Second Round (April 21)
R3 #2 Islands vs. R7 #4 Cedartown
R8 #2 Jefferson vs. R2 #1 Columbus
R1 #2 Cairo vs. R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield
R6 #2 Marist vs. R4 #1 West Laurens
R4 #2 Spalding vs. R8 #4 East Hall
R7 #3 Pickens vs. R3 #1 Benedictine
R2 #2 LaGrange vs. R8 #1 North Oconee
R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield vs. R1 #1 Thomas County Central
Class 3A Second Round (April 19)
R3 #2 Windsor Forest vs. R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R8 #2 East Jackson vs. R2 #1 Pike County
R3 #3 Savannah Arts vs. R7 #1 West Hall
R6 #2 Coahulla Creek vs. R4 #1 Morgan County
R2 #3 Peach County vs. R6 #1 North Murray
R5 #2 Westminster vs. R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch
R2 #2 Mary Persons vs. R8 #1 Oconee County
R7 #2 East Forsyth vs. R1 #1 Tattnall County
Class 2A Second Round (April 21)
R1 #3 Berrien vs. R5 #1 Bremen
R8 #2 Rabun County vs. R2 #1 Toombs County
R1 #2 Fitzgerald vs. R7 #1 Gordon Central
R6 #2 Pace Academy vs. R2 #4 Vidalia
R2 #3 Bacon County vs. R6 #1 Lovett
R5 #2 Callaway vs. R3 #1 Lamar County
R2 #2 Woodville-Tompkins vs. R8 #1 Union County
R7 #2 Coosa vs. R1 #1 Thomasville
Class A Public Second Round (April 19)
R5 #1 Chattahoochee County vs. R3 #2 Portal
R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy vs. R2 #1 Atkinson County
R3 #3 Metter vs. R7 #1 ACE Charter
R6 #2 Drew Charter vs. R4 #1 Dooly County
R2 #3 Lanier County vs. R6 #1 Dalton Academy
R5 #2 Macon County vs. R3 #1 Claxton
R2 #2 Brooks County vs. R6 #4 Trion
R7 #2 Georgia Military vs. R3 #4 Bryan County
Class A Private Second Round (April 19)
R3 #2 Savannah Christian vs. R5 #1 Atlanta International
R6 #3 Kings Ridge vs. R2 #1 Paideia
R3 #3 Calvary Day vs. R7 #1 Walker
R6 #2 Fellowship Christian vs. R4 #1 St Anne-Pacelli
R4 #2 Heritage, Newnan vs. R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy
R5 #2 Providence Christian vs. R3 #1 Savannah Country Day
R2 #2 Landmark Christian vs. R8 #1 Athens Academy
R5 #3 Wesleyan vs. R1 #1 First Presbyterian
About the Author