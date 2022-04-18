Boys soccer playoffs: A quick breakdown on where things stand after Round 1

Best second-round matchup: No. 2 Peachtree Ridge at No. 3 Pebblebrook.

Class 6A

No. 1 seeds still alive: All No. 1 seeds survived the first round -- Dalton, Glynn Academy, River Ridge, Lakeside-DeKalb, Lassiter, Grovetown, Central Gwinnett, Lee County.

Upset(s): There were not any big upsets in the opening round, but a few No. 3 seeds beat higher-seeded opponents: R4 #3 Tucker beat R2 #2 Statesboro 6-0, R3 #3 Evans beat R1 #2 Valdosta 2-1, and R6 #3 Osborne beat R8 #2 Dacula 2-0.

Best second-round matchup: Region 6 No. 2 Kennesaw Mountain vs. Region 4 No. 1 Lakeside-DeKalb. Kennesaw entered the playoffs ranked No. 9, and Lakeside entered at No. 3.

Class 5A

No. 1 seeds still alive: St. Pius X, McIntosh, Ware County, Midtown, Woodward Academy, Johnson-Gainesville, Veterans.

Upset(s): One No. 4 seed is still alive after Region 2 No. 4 Northgate upended Region 4 No. 1 Union Grove 3-2.

Best second-round matchup: Region 2 No. 1 seed McIntosh is ranked No. 3 and will host Region 8 No. 2 seed and No. 4-ranked Clarke Central.

Class 4A

No. 1 seeds still alive: Columbus, Southeast Whitfield, West Laurens, Benedictine, North Oconee, Thomas County Central.

Upset(s): Two No. 4 seeds beat top-seeded programs in the first round. Region 7 No. 3 Cedartown beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro, the Region 5 No. 1 seed, 3-0, and Region 8 No. 4 East Hall beat Region 6 No. 1 Druid Hills 2-1.

Best second-round matchup: Top-ranked Columbus will host No. 6-ranked Jefferson. No. 2-ranked LaGrange will travel to No. 5-ranked North Oconee.

Class 3A

No. 1 seeds still alive: All of them -- Greater Atlanta Christian, Pike County, West Hall, Morgan County, North Murray, Southeast Bulloch, Oconee County, Tattnall County.

Upset(s): No real upsets occurred in the first round, but Region 3 No. 3 Savannah Arts beat Region 1 No. 2 Long County 2-1, and Region 2 No. 3 Peach County beat Region 4 No. 2 Harlem 3-2.

Best second-round matchups: No. 1-ranked Pike County will play at home against No. 8 East Jackson. No. 10 Coahulla Creek will travel to No. 9 Morgan County.

Class 2A

No. 1 seeds still alive: Bremen, Toombs County, Gordon Central, Lovett, Lamar County, Union County, Thomasville.

Upset(s): One No. 4 seed, Vidalia, is still alive. The Region 2 program beat Region 4 No. 1 Putnam County 2-1.

Best second-round matchups: No. 10 Woodville-Tompkins vs. No. 6 Union County and No. 5 Thomasville vs. No. 8 Coosa.

Class A Public

No. 1 seeds still alive: Chattahoochee County, Atkinson County, ACE Charter (BYE), Dooly County, Dalton Academy, Claxton (BYE), Bryan County (BYE).

Upset(s): No. 4 seed Trion defeated Region 8 No. 1 and No. 3-ranked Social Circle 3-1 and is the only No. 4 seed still alive.

Best second-round matchups: No. 5 Lake Oconee Academy vs. No. 6 Atkinson County and No. 7 Drew Charter vs. No. 8 Dooly County.

Class A Private

No. 1 seeds still alive: Atlanta International, Paideia, Walker, St. Anne Pacelli, Pinecrest Academy, Savannah Country Day, Athens Academy, First Presbyterian.

Upset(s): All top-seeded teams are still alive. But Region 6 No. 3 King’s Ridge beat Region 8 No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian; Region 3 No. 3 Calvary Day beat Region 1 No. 2 Tattnall Square, and Region 5 No. 3 Wesleyan beat Region 7 No. 2 Christian Heritage.

Best second-round matchups: No. 6 Providence Christian vs. No. 7 Savannah Country Day and No. 4 Athens Academy vs. No. 8 Landmark Christian.

[Note: Follow the links for the boys playoff brackets to see the full results from the first round.]

Class 7A Second Round (April 19)

R3 #2 No. 8 Walton vs. R5 #1 Roswell

R8 #2 No. 2 Peachtree Ridge vs. R2 #1 No. 3 Pebblebrook

R3 #3 Hillgrove vs. R7 #1 Meadowcreek

R6 #2 Forsyth Central vs. R4 #1 Brookwood

R4 #2 Parkview vs. R6 #1 Lambert

R7 #3 Dunwoody vs. R3 #1 Harrison

R2 #2 Campbell vs. R6 #4 West Forsyth

R5 #3 Alpharetta vs. R1 #1 Tift County

Class 6A Second Round (April 21)

R3 #2 Lakeside Evans vs. R5 #1 Dalton

R6 #3 Osborne vs. R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R3 #3 Evans vs. R7 #1 River Ridge

R6 #2 Kennesaw Mountain vs. R4 #1 Lakeside-DeKalb

R4 #2 North Atlanta vs. R6 #1 Lassiter

R5 #2 Rome vs. R3 #1 Grovetown

R4 #3 Tucker vs. R8 #1 Central Gwinnett

R7 #2 Riverwood vs. R1 #1 Lee County

Class 5A Second Round (April 19)

R3 #2 Forest Park vs. R5 #1 St. Pius X

R8 #2 Clarke Central vs. R2 #1 McIntosh

R1 #2 Ware County vs. R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R6 #2 Villa Rica vs. R2 #4 Northgate

R2 #3 Starr’s Mill vs. R6 #1 Midtown

R5 #2 Northview vs. R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R4 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge vs. R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville

Class 4A Second Round (April 21)

R3 #2 Islands vs. R7 #4 Cedartown

R8 #2 Jefferson vs. R2 #1 Columbus

R1 #2 Cairo vs. R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield

R6 #2 Marist vs. R4 #1 West Laurens

R4 #2 Spalding vs. R8 #4 East Hall

R7 #3 Pickens vs. R3 #1 Benedictine

R2 #2 LaGrange vs. R8 #1 North Oconee

R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield vs. R1 #1 Thomas County Central

Class 3A Second Round (April 19)

R3 #2 Windsor Forest vs. R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R8 #2 East Jackson vs. R2 #1 Pike County

R3 #3 Savannah Arts vs. R7 #1 West Hall

R6 #2 Coahulla Creek vs. R4 #1 Morgan County

R2 #3 Peach County vs. R6 #1 North Murray

R5 #2 Westminster vs. R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch

R2 #2 Mary Persons vs. R8 #1 Oconee County

R7 #2 East Forsyth vs. R1 #1 Tattnall County

Class 2A Second Round (April 21)

R1 #3 Berrien vs. R5 #1 Bremen

R8 #2 Rabun County vs. R2 #1 Toombs County

R1 #2 Fitzgerald vs. R7 #1 Gordon Central

R6 #2 Pace Academy vs. R2 #4 Vidalia

R2 #3 Bacon County vs. R6 #1 Lovett

R5 #2 Callaway vs. R3 #1 Lamar County

R2 #2 Woodville-Tompkins vs. R8 #1 Union County

R7 #2 Coosa vs. R1 #1 Thomasville

Class A Public Second Round (April 19)

R5 #1 Chattahoochee County vs. R3 #2 Portal

R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy vs. R2 #1 Atkinson County

R3 #3 Metter vs. R7 #1 ACE Charter

R6 #2 Drew Charter vs. R4 #1 Dooly County

R2 #3 Lanier County vs. R6 #1 Dalton Academy

R5 #2 Macon County vs. R3 #1 Claxton

R2 #2 Brooks County vs. R6 #4 Trion

R7 #2 Georgia Military vs. R3 #4 Bryan County

Class A Private Second Round (April 19)

R3 #2 Savannah Christian vs. R5 #1 Atlanta International

R6 #3 Kings Ridge vs. R2 #1 Paideia

R3 #3 Calvary Day vs. R7 #1 Walker

R6 #2 Fellowship Christian vs. R4 #1 St Anne-Pacelli

R4 #2 Heritage, Newnan vs. R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy

R5 #2 Providence Christian vs. R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R2 #2 Landmark Christian vs. R8 #1 Athens Academy

R5 #3 Wesleyan vs. R1 #1 First Presbyterian