Boys soccer blog: Top teams stand out in lower four classifications

Lovett is 10-1-1 and 6-0 in Region 6 after beating Class 3A No. 2 GAC 1-0 Tuesday. Junior Nick Carrano has scored 18 goals, 14 assists and has tallied 50 total points. Senior Drew Mauldin has scored 17 goals with eight assists and 42 points. The Lions will play at home against Washington (3-5-1) Thursday and No. 2 Pace Tuesday in a matchup between the top two programs in the class.

Class A Public

Academy for Classical Education is 10-5, 2-0 and coming off a 5-1 victory against Class 3A No. 7 Jackson last week. ACE has beaten two higher-classed opponents in recent weeks, Class 5A programs Jones County (4-0) and Warner Robins (4-0). The Gryphons will host 0-7 Crawford County on Tuesday before traveling to Georgia Military on March 31.

Class A Private

Atlanta International is 11-0-2 and 3-0 in Area 5 and is coming off a 7-3 victory against Class 7A No. 2 Campbell. The Eagles beat Class 5A Tucker (3-0), Hebron Christian (3-0), and Mount Vernon (X-X) in three consecutive shutouts prior to the Campbell game. The Eagles’ two ties came against Class 6A No. 2 Dalton (3-3) and Class 4A No. 4 Flowery Branch (1-1) in back-to-back games Jan. 28 and Feb. 1. Atlanta International will travel to No. 8 Wesleyan on Tuesday.

Boys soccer rankings

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Campbell

3. Peachtree Ridge

4. Pebblebrook

5. Lambert

6. Collins Hill

7. Dunwoody

8. Forsyth Central

9. South Gwinnett

10. Walton

Class 6A

1. Central Gwinnett

2. Dalton

3. Lakeside-DeKalb

4. Johns Creek

5. Riverwood

6. Lassiter

7. Rome

8. River Ridge

9. Centennial

10. Paulding County

Class 5A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Clarke Central

3. Woodward Academy

4. McIntosh

5. St. Pius X

6. Whitewater

7. Veterans

8. Union Grove

9. Loganville

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 4A

1. Columbus

2. Southeast Whitfield

3. LaGrange

4. Flowery Branch

5. Jefferson

6. Northwest Whitfield

7. Marist

8. Pickens

9. North Oconee

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Pike County

2. GAC

3. Oconee County

4. West Hall

5. Tattnall County

6. Westminster

7. Jackson

8. Long County

9. East Jackson

10. Morgan County

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Pace Academy

3. Gordon Central

4. Bremen

5. Thomasville

6. Union County

7. Putnam County

8. Coosa

9. Callaway

10. Lamar County

Class Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Dalton Academy

4. Georgia Military

5. Social Circle

6. Atkinson County

7. Dooly County

8. Barrow Arts and Science Academy

9. Claxton

10. Portal

Class Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Paideia

3. St. Anne Pacelli

4. Walker

5. Landmark Christian

6. Providence Christian

7. Athens Academy

8. Wesleyan

9. Savannah Country Day

10. Holy Innocents’