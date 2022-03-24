Boys soccer blog: Top teams stand out in lower four classifications

It could be a little early to select boys soccer state-championship favorites in the bottom four classes, but one thing is certain: The top teams from Class 3A-Class A Public/Private are playing to form.
Here’s why they are at the top of their classifications:
Class 3A
Pike County is 10-0-1 and 3-0 in Region 2 after a 0-0 tie against Class 5A No. 4 McIntosh at home Wednesday. The Pirates are led by Matthew Webb, a senior midfielder who has scored 33 goals with seven assists. He is averaging 3.3 goals per game and has tallied 73 points for Pike. The Pirates will travel to Sumter County (4-3) Thursday and Upson-Lee (7-5-1) Friday, both region matches.
Class 2A
Lovett is 10-1-1 and 6-0 in Region 6 after beating Class 3A No. 2 GAC 1-0 Tuesday. Junior Nick Carrano has scored 18 goals, 14 assists and has tallied 50 total points. Senior Drew Mauldin has scored 17 goals with eight assists and 42 points. The Lions will play at home against Washington (3-5-1) Thursday and No. 2 Pace Tuesday in a matchup between the top two programs in the class.
Class A Public
Academy for Classical Education is 10-5, 2-0 and coming off a 5-1 victory against Class 3A No. 7 Jackson last week. ACE has beaten two higher-classed opponents in recent weeks, Class 5A programs Jones County (4-0) and Warner Robins (4-0). The Gryphons will host 0-7 Crawford County on Tuesday before traveling to Georgia Military on March 31.
Class A Private
Atlanta International is 11-0-2 and 3-0 in Area 5 and is coming off a 7-3 victory against Class 7A No. 2 Campbell. The Eagles beat Class 5A Tucker (3-0), Hebron Christian (3-0), and Mount Vernon (X-X) in three consecutive shutouts prior to the Campbell game. The Eagles’ two ties came against Class 6A No. 2 Dalton (3-3) and Class 4A No. 4 Flowery Branch (1-1) in back-to-back games Jan. 28 and Feb. 1. Atlanta International will travel to No. 8 Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Boys soccer rankings
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Campbell
3. Peachtree Ridge
4. Pebblebrook
5. Lambert
6. Collins Hill
7. Dunwoody
8. Forsyth Central
9. South Gwinnett
10. Walton
Class 6A
1. Central Gwinnett
2. Dalton
3. Lakeside-DeKalb
4. Johns Creek
5. Riverwood
6. Lassiter
7. Rome
8. River Ridge
9. Centennial
10. Paulding County
Class 5A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Clarke Central
3. Woodward Academy
4. McIntosh
5. St. Pius X
6. Whitewater
7. Veterans
8. Union Grove
9. Loganville
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 4A
1. Columbus
2. Southeast Whitfield
3. LaGrange
4. Flowery Branch
5. Jefferson
6. Northwest Whitfield
7. Marist
8. Pickens
9. North Oconee
10. Perry
Class 3A
1. Pike County
2. GAC
3. Oconee County
4. West Hall
5. Tattnall County
6. Westminster
7. Jackson
8. Long County
9. East Jackson
10. Morgan County
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Pace Academy
3. Gordon Central
4. Bremen
5. Thomasville
6. Union County
7. Putnam County
8. Coosa
9. Callaway
10. Lamar County
Class Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Dalton Academy
4. Georgia Military
5. Social Circle
6. Atkinson County
7. Dooly County
8. Barrow Arts and Science Academy
9. Claxton
10. Portal
Class Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Paideia
3. St. Anne Pacelli
4. Walker
5. Landmark Christian
6. Providence Christian
7. Athens Academy
8. Wesleyan
9. Savannah Country Day
10. Holy Innocents’
