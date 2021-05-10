Boys soccer blog: The cream reaches the top as teams head to state playoff semifinals

It’s a stark contrast from last season when teams sat idly by and watched their sport fizzle away under the pressures of a worldwide pandemic.

The lowest-seeded team that is still alive is Region 6 No. 4 seed South Forsyth, which will travel to South Gwinnett, the Region 4 No. 1 seed, for its 7A semifinal match. South Forsyth beat Discovery 2-1, Mountain View 3-1 and Harrison 3-2 to earn its semifinal berth. South Gwinnett is the only top-seeded program alive in the 7A playoffs.