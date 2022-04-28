Boys Soccer Blog: Semifinals feature the cream of the crop

St. Pius X, a 5A semifinalist, has 12 state titles but hasn’t won since the team won four consecutive from 2013-2016. The Golden Lions will play host to Blessed Trinity in the semis. Across the bracket, four-time champion Woodward will be a serious challenge and will be at home against host Johnson-Gainesville, the 2018 5A champion, in the semis.

Pace Academy, the Class 2A defending champions, have two titles (2006) and will travel to Bremen to try for a title berth. Lovett, another 2A semifinalist, has seven soccer titles but has not won a state championship since 2003. The Lions will be at home against Coosa.

In Class 4A, two-time champion Southeast Whitfield will travel to top-ranked Columbus, and 2018 4A champion Northwest Whitfield will host East Hall.

In Class A Public, two-time defending champion Georgia Military will travel to Dalton Academy, and Lake Oconee Academy will host Drew Charter. Dalton, Drew and Lake Oconee have never won state championships.

Atlanta International, the 2015 Class A champion, will host St. Anne Pacelli in the semis, and Athens Academy, which won back-to-back Class A titles in 2000 and 2001, will travel to Pinecrest Academy.

Dalton, the 6A defending champions, has won six titles, including the past two years (in 2020 COVID cancelled the season). The Catamounts won five of the team’s six titles since 2013.

Semifinals schedule

Class 7A Semifinals (April 29)

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R2 #1 Pebblebrook

R2 #2 Campbell at R3 #1 Harrison

Class 6A Semifinals (April 29)

R7 #1 River Ridge at R5 #1 Dalton

R8 #1 Central Gwinnett at R6 #1 Lassiter

Class 5A Semifinals (April 29)

R7 #1 Blessed Trinity at R5 #1 St. Pius X

R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

Class 4A Semifinals (April 29)

R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield at R2 #1 Columbus

R8 #4 East Hall at R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield

Class 3A Semifinals (April 29)

R7 #1 West Hall at R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R5 #2 Westminster at R8 #1 Oconee County

Class 2A Semifinals (April 29)

R6 #2 Pace Academy at R5 #1 Bremen

R7 #2 Coosa at R6 #1 Lovett

Class A Public Semifinals (April 29)

R6 #2 Drew Charter at R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy

R7 #2 Georgia Military at R6 #1 Dalton Academy

Class A Private Semifinals (April 29)

R4 #1 St Anne-Pacelli at R5 #1 Atlanta International

R8 #1 Athens Academy at R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy