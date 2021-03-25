Boys soccer blog: Region matchups set stage for big things ahead

Those questions, which were posed many times across the state a year ago, were heartbreaking for programs, but the focus and experience has been beneficial this season for the Panthers.

Two players – both seniors – have carried much of the offensive burden for Starr’s Mill. Brooklyn Muccillo leads the way with 17 goals and eight assists, and Jake Eubanks has scored 12 goals with four assists.

“Brooklyn and Jake have been with the program for a while,” Buck said. “Jake started as a freshman and Brooklyn played JV as an eighth-grader and a ninth-grader, then made varsity his sophomore year. Over the last few years, they have just blossomed into really good players. Last year, we saw it with Brooklyn. He had 11 goals through 10 games as a junior. And this year, he’s like 15 goals through 12 games.”

On Tuesday, the Panthers beat Class 2A No. 5 Pace Academy 4-1. Muccillo and Eubanks each scored twice.

But the Panthers have talent all over the filed, with offensive production from 12 different players including Muccillo, Eubanks and sophomore Ricardo Leacock, who has nine goals and an assist.

For at least one program in the state, the region race has ended. Dalton, the top-ranked program in Class 6A, defeated Carrollton 4-0 Tuesday to capture the 5-6A regular-season title. The Catamounts led 1-0 at the half and continued pressure in the second half. Fabian Rodriguez scored two goals, and Fernando Guerrero and Filemon Quintero each scored one goal. Dalton will host 4A No. 1 Northwest Whitfield on Thursday and travel to Paulding County on Friday.

AJC rankings

Class 7A

1. South Forsyth

2. Alpharetta

3. South Gwinnett

4. Harrison

5. Forsyth Central

6. Lambert

7. Brookwood

8. Duluth

9. Hillgrove

10. Archer

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Central Gwinnett

4. Rome

5. Lassiter

6. River Ridge

7. Sprayberry

8. Lakeside-DeKalb

9. Lakeside-Evans

10. Allatoona

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Starr’s Mill

3. Clarke Central

4. St. Pius X

5. Johnson-Gainesville

6. Cross Keys

7. Woodward Academy

8. Veterans

9. North Springs

10. Eastside

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Flowery Branch

3. Marist

4. Northwest Whitfield

5. East Hall

6. Jefferson

7. Chestatee

8. Columbus

9. LaGrange

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Putnam County

3. Bremen

4. Gordon Central

5. Pace Academy

6. Thomasville

7. Jeff Davis

8. Model

9. Union County

10. Bacon County

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Towns County

3. Georgia Military

4. Armuchee

5. Dooly County

6. Social Circle

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8. Atkinson County

9. Metter

10. Portal

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. St. Anne Pacelli

4. Paideia

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Savannah Christian

7. Heritage-Newnan

8. Wesleyan

9. Fellowship Christian

10. First Presbyterian