Boys soccer blog: Playoffs return after a long year’s layoff

Are the defending champions still the defending champions?

Technically, yes. But so much has changed from the teams that won titles two years ago, it is worth the thought? Does the title “defending champion” still hold the same weight as it would if the teams played last season?

“Well, in our situation I think it does,” said Starr’s Mill head coach Aaron Buck, whose team beat Drew 10-0 in the first round Tuesday. “The last team to win the state title in 5A was McIntosh and the team they beat in the final was us. A lot of our players were sophomores in that game.”

The experience and lesson from the loss have been paramount for the Panthers – and there are likely similar situations for other teams around the state in varying capacities.

“They have had to sit around, and the last soccer memory they have through the entire COVID year was losing the state championship game to McIntosh,” Buck said. “So it has created a bit of anxiety, but there is also a lot of good energy going into the playoffs this year because everyone has had to wait so long to get back at it.”

And on Wednesday, teams across the state will be back at it. Some programs – including the Panthers and the Chiefs -- began their trek Tuesday. Starr’s Mill awaits the winner of the Coffee/Union Grove match after beating Drew 10-0. McIntosh defeated Jonesboro 10-0 and awaits Wayne County or Locust Grove in the second round.

Other teams that played Tuesday: In Class 7A, Parkview beat Lowndes 6-0 and awaits the North Paulding/Campbell winner. In Class 3A, Savannah Arts defeated Americus-Sumter 12-2 and awaits the winner of Harlem/Long County, and Pierce County beat Thomson 10-0. Pierce awaits the winner of Jackson/Windsor Forest. Pike County beat Liberty County 10-0 and awaits the Tattnall County/Richmond Academy winner. In Class A Public, Armuchee beat Crawford County 10-0 and will play Towns County after its first-round bye.

Teams trying for more than one title in a row: Lambert has won two consecutive titles in the state’s highest class and is trying for a third. Westminster has won the last three 3A championships and is trying for a fourth in a row. The Wildcats have 14 total state titles.

Follow the links to the BOYS and GIRLS brackets and follow along on the PREP SCOREBOARD powered by Score Atlanta.

First-round schedule

7A (Today)

R4 #3 Brookwood at R1 #2 Camden County

R2 #4 Newnan at R3 #1 Walton

R6 #3 Lambert at R7 #2 Berkmar

R8 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #1 Alpharetta

R7 #3 Duluth at R6 #2 Denmark

R5 #4 Roswell at R8 #1 North Gwinnett

R4 #2 Parkview 6, R1 #3 Lowndes 0

R3 #4 North Paulding at R2 #1 Campbell

R8 #3 Mountain View at R5 #2 Cherokee

R6 #4 South Forsyth at R7 #1 Discovery

R2 #3 East Coweta at R3 #2 Harrison

R4 #4 Grayson at R1 #1 Tift County

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R2 #2 Pebblebrook

R1 #4 Colquitt County at R4 #1 South Gwinnett

R5 #3 Milton at R8 #2 Collins Hill

R7 #4 Dunwoody at R6 #1 Forsyth Central

6A (Friday)

R4 #3 Tucker at R1 #2 Lee County

R2 #4 Richmond Hill at R3 #1 Lakeside-Evans

R6 #3 Sprayberry at R7 #2 Riverwood

R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R5 #1 Dalton

R7 #3 River Ridge at R6 #2 Lassiter

R5 #4 East Paulding at R8 #1 Central Gwinnett

R1 #3 Houston County at R4 #2 Lakeside-DeKalb

R3 #4 Grovetown at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R8 #3 Habersham Central at R5 #2 Rome

R6 #4 Pope at R7 #1 Johns Creek

R2 #3 South Effingham at R3 #2 Heritage-Conyers

R4 #4 Morrow at R1 #1 Valdosta

R3 #3 Rockdale County at R2 #2 Brunswick

R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 North Atlanta

R5 #3 Carrollton at R8 #2 Lanier

R7 #4 Chattahoochee at R6 #1 Allatoona

5A (Today)

R4 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge at R1 #2 Ware County

R2 #4 Northgate at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R6 #3 Villa Rica at R7 #2 Cartersville

R8 #4 Loganville at R5 #1 St. Pius X

R7 #3 Cass at R6 #2 Grady

R5 #4 Northview at R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville

R1 #3 Coffee at R4 #2 Union Grove

R2 #1 Starr’s Mill 10, R3 #4 Drew 0

R8 #3 Apalachee at R5 #2 Decatur

R6 #4 Chapel Hill at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R2 #3 Whitewater at R3 #2 Tri-Cities

R4 #4 Ola at R1 #1 Veterans

R2 #2 McIntosh 10, R3 #3 Jonesboro 0

R1 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 Locust Grove

R5 #3 Cross Keys at R8 #2 Clarke Central

R7#4 Woodland-Cartersville at R6 #1 North Springs

4A (Friday)

R4 #3 Perry at R1 #2 Cairo

R2 #4 Hardaway at R3 #1 Islands

R6 #3 Mays at R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield

R8 #4 Flowery Branch at R5 #1 Luella

R7 #3 Pickens at R6 #2 Druid Hills

R5 #4 Hampton at R8 #1 East Hall

R1 #3 Bainbridge at R4 #2 Spalding

R2 #1 LaGrange at BYE

R8 #3 Chestatee at R5 #2 Fayette County

R6 #4 Arabia Mountain at R7 #1 Southeast Whitfield

R2 #3 Troup County at R3 #2 Benedictine

R4 #4 Baldwin at R1 #1 Thomas County Central

R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2 Columbus

R1 #4 Dougherty at R4 #1 West Laurens

R5 #3 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at R8 #2 Jefferson

R7 #4 Heritage-Catoosa at R6 #1 Marist

3A (Today)

R4 #3 Harlem at R1 #2 Long County

R3 #1 Savannah Arts 12, R2 #4 Americus Sumter 2

R6 #3 LaFayette at R7 #2 Cherokee Bluff

R8 #4 Monroe Area at R5 #1 Westminster

R7 #3 West Hall at R6 #2 North Murray

R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R8 #1 Oconee County

R1 #3 Tattnall County at R4 #2 Richmond Academy

R2 #1 Pike County 10, R3 #4 Liberty County 0

R8 #3 Franklin County at R5 #2 Greater Atlanta Christian

R6 #4 Murray County at R7 #1 White County

R2 #3 Jackson at R3 #2 Windsor Forest

R1 #1 Pierce County 10, R4 #4 Thomson 0

R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #2 Peach County

R1 #4 Appling County at R4 #1 Morgan County

R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R8 #2 East Jackson

R7 #4 Gilmer at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek

2A (Friday)

R4 #3 Oglethorpe County at R1 #2 Fitzgerald

R2 #4 Vidalia at R3 #1 Lamar County

R6 #3 Elite Scholars Academy at R7 #2 Model

R8 #4 Rabun County at R5 #1 Bremen

R7 #3 Coosa at R6 #2 Lovett

R5 #4 Haralson County at R8 #1 Union County

R1 #3 Cook at R4 #2 Jefferson County

R3 #4 Dodge County at R2 #1 Bacon County

R8 #3 Elbert County at R5 #2 Temple

R6 #4 Therrell at R7 #1 Gordon Central

R2 #3 Jeff Davis at R3 #2 Jasper County Monticello

R4 #4 Johnson-Augusta at R1 #1 Thomasville

R3 #3 Washington County at R2 #2 Toombs County

R1 #4 Worth County at R4 #1 Putnam County

R5 #3 Callaway at R8 #2 Riverside Military

R7 #4 Fannin County at R6 #1 Pace Academy

A Public (Today)

R4 #3 Montgomery County at BYE

R2 #4 Irwin County at R3 #1 Claxton

R6 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R7 #2 Georgia Military

R8 #4 Commerce at R5 #1 Chattahoochee County

R6 #2 Armuchee 10,, R7 #3 Crawford County 0

R8 #1 Towns County at BYE

R4 #2 Dublin at BYE

R3 #4 Bryan County at R2 #1 Atkinson County

R8 #3 Social Circle at R5 #2 Macon County

R6 #4 Morris Innovative at R7 #1 ACE Charter

R2 #3 Brooks County at R3 #2 Portal

R1 #1 BYE at R4 #4 BYE

R3 #3 Metter at R2 #2 Echols County

R4 #1 Dooly County at BYE

R8 #2 Lake Oconee Academy at BYE

R6 #1 Trion at BYE

A Private (Today)

R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R1 #2 Stratford Academy

R2 #4 Our Lady of Mercy at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R6 #3 Lakeview Academy at R7 #2 Mt. Paran Christian

R8 #4 Prince Avenue Christian at R5 #1 Atlanta International

R7 #3 Darlington at R6 #2 Fellowship Christian

R5 #4 Holy Innocents’ at R8 #1 Athens Academy

R1 #3 Mt. de Sales at R4 #2 Heritage-Newnan

R3 #4 Aquinas at R2 #1 Whitefield Academy

R8 #3 Tallulah Falls at R5 #2 Wesleyan

R6 #4 St. Francis at R7 #1 Walker

R2 #3 Landmark Christian at R3 #2 Calvary Day

R4 #4 Brookstone at R1 #1 First Presbyterian

R3 #3 Savannah Christian at R2 #2 Paideia

R1 #4 Tattnall Square at R4 #1 St. Anne-Pacelli

R5 #3 Providence Christian at R8 #2 George Walton

R7 #4 Christian Heritage at R6 #1 Pinecrest Academy