Boys soccer blog: Matches between ranked programs highlight Tuesday night play

Credit: GHSA Twitter

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Seth Ellerbee

Expect a playoff atmosphere when top-ranked programs in different classes go head-to-head Tuesday. The matchup between Class 6A No. 1 Dalton and Class 3A No. 1 Westminster should garner a lot of attention.

Dalton has not lost since a 1-1 tie with Class 4A No. 1 Southeast Whitfield on Feb. 19. The Catamounts have won 10 consecutive matches and are coming off victories against Tennessee programs Baylor (5-0) and East Ridge (10-0). Westminster enters the match after a 0-0 tie with Class 7A No. 10 Parkview on Friday.

Here are other matches between ranked programs taking place on Tuesday:

-- Flowery Branch, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, will face a tough test against Class 7A No. 2 South Gwinnett, but the home-field advantage could help the Falcons. South Gwinnett is 13-3-1 and coming off a 4-0 victory against Grayson on March 30 and a 10-0 victory against Newton on Friday. The Comets are led by senior Kadeem Agard, who has 34 goals, seven assists and 75 points. Sekou Agard adds 13 goals, 1.4 assists and 45 points. Flowery Branch is 5-1-2 and is coming off a 3-1 victory against Providence Christian on Thursday.

-- Another top-tier match between two ranked programs will take place when Class 5A No. 4 St. Pius X travels to Class 4A No. 4 Marist. St. Pius X is coming off a 6-0 victory against Stone Mountain on March 30 and has won 10 consecutive matches. The Golden Lions are led by sophomore Julian Moran, who has nine goals, senior Matthew Biando, who has seven goals, and sophomore Tomas Morales, who has six goals. Nine other St. Pius players have scored at least one goal. Marist will look to right the ship after a loss to 3A No .1 Westminster 2-1 on April 6. The War Eagles are 6-4.

Follow the link to the PREP SCOREBOARD powered by Score Atlanta or go to the EUROSPORTSCOREBOARD here for Tuesday’s schedule.

Here are this week’s soccer rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Alpharetta

2. South Gwinnett

3. Lambert

4. Forsyth Central

5. South Forsyth

6. Harrison

7. Hillgrove

8. Discovery

9. Brookwood

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Lassiter

4. Rome

5. Central Gwinnett

6. Riverwood

7. Allatoona

8. Sprayberry

9. Lakeside-DeKalb

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. McIntosh

3. Johnson-Gainesville

4. St. Pius X

5. Woodward Academy

6. Clarke Central

7. Veterans

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Cross Keys

10. Apalachee

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Northwest Whitfield

3. East Hall

4. Marist

5. Flowery Branch

6. Chestatee

7. Jefferson

8. LaGrange

9. Columbus

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Bremen

2. Putnam County

3. Thomasville

4. Gordon Central

5. Pace Academy

6. Lovett

7. Union County

8. Bacon County

9. Toombs County

10. Jeff Davis

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. Paideia

4. St. Anne Pacelli

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Heritage-Newnan

7. First Presbyterian

8. Mount Vernon

9. Wesleyan

10. Savannah Country Day

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Georgia Military

3. Lake Oconee

4. Social Circle

5. Dooly County

6. Trion

7. Atkinson County

8. Towns County

9. Metter

10. Armuchee

Seth Ellerbee

