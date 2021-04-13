Boys soccer blog: Matches between ranked programs highlight Tuesday night play

-- Flowery Branch, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, will face a tough test against Class 7A No. 2 South Gwinnett, but the home-field advantage could help the Falcons. South Gwinnett is 13-3-1 and coming off a 4-0 victory against Grayson on March 30 and a 10-0 victory against Newton on Friday. The Comets are led by senior Kadeem Agard, who has 34 goals, seven assists and 75 points. Sekou Agard adds 13 goals, 1.4 assists and 45 points. Flowery Branch is 5-1-2 and is coming off a 3-1 victory against Providence Christian on Thursday.

-- Another top-tier match between two ranked programs will take place when Class 5A No. 4 St. Pius X travels to Class 4A No. 4 Marist. St. Pius X is coming off a 6-0 victory against Stone Mountain on March 30 and has won 10 consecutive matches. The Golden Lions are led by sophomore Julian Moran, who has nine goals, senior Matthew Biando, who has seven goals, and sophomore Tomas Morales, who has six goals. Nine other St. Pius players have scored at least one goal. Marist will look to right the ship after a loss to 3A No .1 Westminster 2-1 on April 6. The War Eagles are 6-4.